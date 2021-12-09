Is Arsenal vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, live stream and how to watch Women’s Champions League fixture

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal welcome European champions Barcelona to the Emirates Stadium this evening in a huge group stage clash in the Women’s Champions League.

The Gunners were humbled 4-1 by Barcelona in the opening match of Group C in October but Jonas Eidevall’s have won all three of their matches since and will qualify for the knockout stages with a point tonight.

Barcelona, who defeated Chelsea to win the Champions League last season, feature the Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and have won all of their matches so far this season.

WSL leaders Arsenal will be looking for a response after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Arsenal vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on DAZN’s Women’s Champions League YouTube channel. You can stream it live and for free, here.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, McCabe; Walti, Nobbs; Parris, Little, Mead; Miedema

Barcelona: Panos; Fernandez, Paredes, Leon, Ouahabi; Bonmati, Engen, Putellas; Graham-Hansen, Hermoso, Rolfo

What did Jonas Eidevall say after the FA Cup Final defeat?

“It was a poor performance from us, from the quality. It’s not the effort that’s failing, the players were trying very, very hard on the pitch, but we don’t have good enough quality in our passing game today or in our defensive play and that’s very disappointing in a game like this that we can’t perform better.

The only thing we can do is learn from that and come back stronger... It’s so important [to respond against Barcelona]. It will all start with believing 100% in what we’re trying to do on the pitch and to show ourselves and everyone else that we can do much, much better than we done today.”

Prediction

It could be another tough night for Arsenal if Barcelona run out comfortable winners. Arsenal 0-3 Barcelona

