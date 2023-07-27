Arsenal vs Barcelona LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Barcelona LIVE!

The Gunners face a mouth-watering pre-season friendly in Los Angeles tonight as they take on the Catalan giants in their fourth summer test. Arsenal were beaten twice by Manchester United last time out - both in normal time and via a penalty shootout - but Mikel Arteta will not be concerned despite another huge transfer outlay.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, bought for a combined £170million, have been quiet in their early outings but tonight face a Barcelona side who are embarking on their first run-out of the summer and have been hit by an illness in the squad. Ilkay Gundogan is set to play his first minutes since signing and Oriol Romeu will be making a second debut for the club.

Will Arsenal record a rare win over Barcelona? For Arteta it would be a statement result, against a former club, ahead of what is expected to be a massive season in north London. Follow the huge friendly live below via our dedicated match blog, covering every moment from the SoFi Stadium friendly.

Arsenal vs Barcelona updates

Kick-off: 4.06am BST, SoFi Stadium

How to watch: Arsenal TV

Arsenal XI: Timber and Trossard start

Barcelona XI: Gundogan debut

Score prediction: Gunners blow Barca away

Arsenal team news

03:31 , Alex Young

They took their time, but Arsenal have finally confirmed their starting line-up.

Trossard shakes off an injury to start, which is fantastic news for the Gunners, while Timber and White take up the full-back slots.

It’s a midfield of Partey, Havertz and Odegaard.

03:25 , Alex Young

Finally!

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Saliba at the back

🔙 Partey in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing



The final game of our USA tour

03:14 , Alex Young

Any team news hints in this photo?

No starting XI released just yet, but the Arsenal players are at the SoFi Stadium.

03:10 , Alex Young

Not sure what Arsenal’s social media team are doing but Arteta is chatting to Xavi.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Kick-off delayed

02:56 , Alex Young

The game has been pushed back by 36 minutes. No explanation as to why, though that may explain why Arsenal are yet to confirm their team.

02:44 , Alex Young

Still no team news from Arsenal. Trust Mikel Arteta to play mind games in a friendly.

Barcelona team news

02:36 , Alex Young

So, Ilkay Gundogan does get to make his debut, against a team who tried to sign him this summer.

Oriol Romeo makes his second debut for the club, while ex-Chelsea pair Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen are in defence.

Barcelona XI

02:20 , Alex Young

It’s a debut for Gundogan!

Arteta on pre-season so far

02:04 , Alex Young

“It's quite the same. The energy, everyone wants to work to get fitness and then obviously to start the season well, like we did last season.

“The Premier League, you know, is so strong competition, so difficult. So I think about the fitness, it’s so important.”

Arteta on Barcelona

01:46 , Alex Young

“It will be because when you play at the level we play, with the type of opposition we’re going to play.

“We are expecting that and I think tomorrow is going to be a competitive match.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

H2H record

01:32 , Alex Young

Arsenal have only ever beaten Barcelona in one competitive game, in the 2011 Champions League knockouts.

Arsenal wins: 1

Draws: 2

Barcelona wins: 6

Will that record change tonight?

Score prediction

01:24 , Alex Young

The Blaugrana’s virus issues have knocked back their preparations and the Gunners should be able to capitalise against a team with less miles in the tank.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona team news

01:18 , Alex Young

Barcelona's preparations for tonight have been disrupted with part of the squad being affected by viral gastroenteritis.

It has meant the club's three summer signings have had to wait for their debuts, though Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu should be involved tonight.

Both have Premier League experience of course, and should be joined by the likes of former Chelsea pair Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso, plus former Leeds forward Raphinha.

(AP)

Arsenal team news

01:09 , Alex Young

Arsenal are waiting on the extent of a possible injury to Leandro Trossard ahead of tonight’s game.

Trossard last week picked up a knock during Arsenal’s 5-0 win over an MLS All Stars, being withdrawn after 56 minutes and subsequently missing the loss to Manchester United.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, meanwhile, has been sidelined since picking up a calf injury during last season’s run-in. The versatile defender returned to training on Monday, undergoing individual work as he slowly works his way back up to full fitness.

The Ukrainian hopes to be fit for the start of the Premier League season in just over two weeks’ time, so will not be risked against the LaLiga champions.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona

01:04 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Arsenal’s official media channel.

A biggie in LA

01:02 , Alex Young

Arsenal and Barcelona face off tonight in Los Angeles in a hugely intriguing pre-season friendly.

The Gunners lost to Manchester United last time out but will look for a statement victory against manager Mikel Arteta's former side as the Premier League season draws ever nearer.

Kick-off across the pond is at 3.30am BST and we will have live coverage of the whole match, so stick with us.