Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, TV channel, live stream, h2h - Premier League preview





Arsenal return to Premier League action with a home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.





The Gunners - who will face a reunion with former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this weekend - continue to cruise in the Europa League after Thursday’s 4-1 thumping of Norwegian side Molde, which followed hot on the heels of a first win at Old Trafford for 14 years.





That 1-0 triumph over Manchester United was most welcome after back-to-back League defeats against Manchester City and Leicester and moved them into the top half of the table, where they will hope to quickly get back into the top six.





Villa are above Arsenal on goal difference only as it stands but have suffered successive losses against Leeds and Southampton since that stunning 7-2 demolition of Liverpool and a narrow defeat of Leicester.





Date, time and venue





Arsenal vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 7:15pm kick-off on Sunday, November 8, 2020.





The match is due to be played behind closed doors at Emirates Stadium due to Government guidelines regarding coronavirus.





How to watch





Arsenal vs Aston Villa is available to watch on Sky Sports Box Office, at a cost of £14.95.





Team news





Mikel Arteta is expecting to have the same squad available as for the Europa League clash with Molde.





Reiss Nelson is carrying a minor knee injury that ruled him out of contention on Thursday, while Pablo Mari (ankle) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) are still sidelined.





Calum Chambers, meanwhile, is building up his match fitness after a lengthy lay-off.





Villa are without Bertrand Traore, who was forced off in the first half in the seven-goal thriller against Southampton last weekend.





Kortney Hause is doubtful with a groin issue, while Tom Heaton is set to play for the Under-23s as he steps up his return after 10 months on the sidelines.





Striker Wesley is still working his way back from his own long-term injury.





Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa





Villa have gone off the boil somewhat since those wins over Liverpool and Leicester, though it is worth noting that they have won both of their away League games so far this term.





Arsenal should be full of optimism after that morale-boosting win at Old Trafford and will be confident of avoiding back-to-back home losses in the top-flight.





Home win.





Head to head (h2h) history and results

