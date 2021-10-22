Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results today

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight.

The Gunners got away with a scarcely deserved point in Monday’s London derby against Crystal Palace as substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored a stoppage-time leveller to rescue a 2-2 draw.

The result extended Arsenal’s unbeaten league run to five games, but the optimism that came in the wake of the 3-1 thumping of Tottenham last month has faded after draws with Brighton and Palace, with Mikel Arteta’s men fortunate not to lose on both occasions.

Villa, meanwhile, had their own dose of late drama, but were on the receiving end as Wolves came from 2-0 down to snatch a 3-2 Midlands derby win last weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Aston Villa is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight - Friday, October 22, 2021.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via Sky Go.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news

Bukayo Saka is a doubt after being forced off at half-time against Crystal Palace on Monday following a hefty challenge from James McArthur.

Lacazette had a positive impact off the bench even before his late leveller and must be pushing for a start, while Mikel Arteta may tinker with his midfield, having struggled to find a balance since Granit Xhaka’s injury in the north London derby last month.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction

Four points will have been the minimum expected of the Gunners from successive home games against potential mid-table rivals but a performance as devoid of ideas as Monday’s against Palace could bring a similar outcome.

Arsenal 1-1 Aston Villa

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 83

Draws: 45

Aston Villa wins: 69

