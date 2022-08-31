Arsenal vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Will Magee
·13 min read
Gabriel Jesus celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the opener - GETTY IMAGES
Gabriel Jesus celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the opener - GETTY IMAGES

08:56 PM

68 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

McGinn gets a caution after mistiming a tackle on Odegaard and catching the Arsenal playmaker on the ankle.

08:52 PM

First change for Arsenal

Arteta makes a straight swap at right-back, Ben White coming off for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

White has been a bit more constrained in the second half but, generally, it has been another solid showing out of his preferred position at centre-back.

08:50 PM

60 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa look a little more assertive going forwards, but they are leaving gaps at the back.

After an attack breaks down, Arsenal counter and Xhaka has a shot blocked on the edge of the box.

08:46 PM

57 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa pour forwards, with Cash lashing a cross into the box. Saliba clears.

08:43 PM

54 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Another big save from Martinez!

Odegaard steps up and lashes a shot at goal, but the Villa goalkeeper is there again.

08:42 PM

53 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Jesus beats Ezri Konsa to an aerial ball and is then cynically dragged down just outside the box, with the Villa defender picking up the fourth yellow card of the game.

08:38 PM

50 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa come forward and Bailey tries to find Cash on the overlap, but his final ball is all over the place and it trickles out of play.

08:36 PM

48 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Jesus makes an excellent run in behind but drifts out wide before cutting it back to Saka, who is crowded out in the box.

08:35 PM

47 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

William Saliba is the latest player to go into the book after hauling down Watkins out wide.

08:33 PM

Second half kicks off

Villa will need a much-improved second-half performance to have any chance of getting something from the game.

08:20 PM

Half-time, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

That was an excellent half of football from Arsenal, who were completely dominant in every area.

Nonetheless, they are only one goal ahead at the break. Given the number of chances they had to score, Arteta will be frustrated that they haven't killed the game.

Arsenal could easily be further ahead - GETTY IMAGES
Arsenal could easily be further ahead - GETTY IMAGES

08:17 PM

45+1 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Martinelli almost scores an absolute worldie after a knock-down from Xhaka, blasting a shot towards the top corner only for Martinez to leap to his left and push the ball round the post.

08:16 PM

44 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Arsenal should be two up.

Odegaard dinks a ball over the top to Jesus, who forces a save from Martinez. Saka almost pokes the ball over the line, but Cash scrambles it away. Arsenal's forwards swarm the box, but can't find a way through. Tierney ends up with the ball at his feet, but his shot is straight at Martinez.

08:13 PM

42 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Decent chance for Villa!

Jesus loses the ball and Matty Cash gets down the right flank, bundling a cross into the box. It falls for Buendia, but he can't beat Ramsdale from close range.

Steven Gerrard passes instructions to his players - GETTY IMAGES
Steven Gerrard passes instructions to his players - GETTY IMAGES

08:12 PM

41 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Martinelli dummies a delivery before Odegaard hooks a dangerous ball into the area, but Martinez comes off his line and punches it away.

08:11 PM

40 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa lose the ball several times in quick succession, seemingly buckling under the pressure.

Kamara catches Jesus late, giving away a free kick in a promising position. Martinelli and Odegaard stand over it.

08:10 PM

39 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Odegaard is booked after bringing down Watkins as he looks to break.

08:09 PM

38 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Odegaard tries to feed Saka with a faded through-ball, but it's a little overcooked and goes out for a goal kick.

08:06 PM

35 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Arsenal slow the tempo a little, consolidating their advantage.

Gerrard looks increasingly animated on the sidelines. It's been a disheartening first-half performance from his side so far.

08:03 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

It's fair to say that was coming.

Martinelli plays in Xhaka, who tries to get a ball across the face of goal. It's deflected and Martinez is forced to make an improvised save, but he can only push it to the feet of Jesus who, with total insouciance, sweeps it into the back of the net.

Gabriel Jesus puts Arsenal ahead - GETTY IMAGES
Gabriel Jesus puts Arsenal ahead - GETTY IMAGES

07:59 PM

28 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Martinelli roars up the left flank and clips a cross into the box, which McGinn clears at the cost of a corner.

Saka whips a smart delivery to the near post, which is attacked to no avail by Gabriel Magalhaes. Villa give away another corner, but eventually get the ball clear.

07:57 PM

27 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa go on the counter and Buendia gets a shot away, but Aaron Ramsdale makes a comfortable save.

07:56 PM

25 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Want to know how the first 25 minutes have gone? The stats say it all.

Arsenal have had nine shots to Villa's one, with three on target to Villa's none, from 63 per cent possession. They are playing at a lightning pace at the moment.

07:54 PM

22 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Huge chance.

Odegaard slips the ball to Xhaka in midfeild, allowing his team-mate to go on a driving run. He plays in Martinelli on the overlap, who in turn crosses to Saka at the far post. Completely unmarked, Saka skews a shot wide on the volley. It's a hands-on-heads moment.

07:51 PM

19 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa make a foray forward and instantly regret it, losing the ball and allowing Martinelli to break at pace.

He can't quite pick out Saka ahead of him. Arsenal almost had a one-on-one there.

07:46 PM

15 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

How are Arsenal not ahead here?

Jesus gets in behind again and forces a reflex save from Martinez, who can only push the ball to the feet of Odegaard. His first shot is blocked from close range, before he fires wide on the follow-up.

07:44 PM

12 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Ramsey gets the first caution of the game after a wild tackle on Martinelli. It was borderline, that, with the Villa man going over the ball and crunching his opponent.

07:42 PM

11 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Arsenal ramp up the pressure, peppering Villa's massed defence with deflected shots.

Gabriel Magalhaes ends up with the ball at his feet almost on the penalty spot, but can only guide a shot wide of the far post. Moments later, he forces another good save from Martinez from range.

Arteta signals to his players from the sidelines - REUTERS
Arteta signals to his players from the sidelines - REUTERS

07:40 PM

10 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

What a save!

Odegeaard takes a quick free kick, dinking a ball over the defence to Jesus. He peels off his marker and lashes a shot on target, but Emi Martinez pushes it away.

07:40 PM

9 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Tierney and Ramsey get into a running battle out on the left flank, with the former doing well to get back and recover after losing the ball. It's a frenetic game, this.

07:38 PM

6 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Saka turns and accelerates away from three Villa players, bursting into the box.

Boubacar Kamara appears to tug his shirt before Mings manhandles him off the ball as he cuts back. Saka appeals angrily for a penalty, but the referee, Robert Jones, isn't interested, and neither is VAR.

07:36 PM

5 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

McGinn is down after a clash with Lokonga in the air, but looks fine to continue.

07:34 PM

4 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Good chance for Villa!

Ollie Watkins wins a high ball and Buendia picks it up, spraying a pass to Bailey. He returns the favour, teeing up Buendia for a shot on the edge of the area which, fortunately for Arsenal, is deflected over the crossbar.

07:32 PM

3 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Gabriel Martinelli whips a delivery into the box, but it's far too short and fails to trouble Villa's defence.

07:31 PM

2 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Gabriel Jesus wins the first free kick of the game after he is barged over by Lucas Digne.

Arsenal play it short and spread the ball wide. An enterprising passing move ends with another foul, this time from John McGinn on Martin Odegaard.

07:30 PM

Kick off!

We're underway in north London.

07:28 PM

Teams out on the pitch

... and there's a cracking atmosphere at the Emirates.

Will Arsenal justify that enthusiasm? We're about to find out.

07:25 PM

Five minutes to go

Strap in, people. The warm-ups are over and done with and kick off is imminent.

07:22 PM

Gerrard explains thinking behind changes

"We've got three games in six days, if you count West Ham and then [Manchester] City, so we were always going to utilise our squad," Gerrard says in his pre-match interview.

"Hopefully the four new faces coming in today bring a bit of freshness and a bit of energy to us. Plus, of course, after a result that doesn't suit you then you've always got to look to give other people an opportunity."

07:19 PM

Arteta says Arsenal need to 'close games quicker'

Asked what improvements he wants to see from his side this evening, Arteta gives a guarded response. "We can try to close games a little bit quicker, when we are so dominant we can stay ahead of the game a little bit better than we did the other day [against Fulham]," he tells BT Sport.

"But every game in this league is different. Again, I expect a really tough match against a team who have really good players."

07:14 PM

Warm-ups in progress

... with Arsenal in their extremely jazzy pre-match tops.

Rob Holding pauses for thought - REUTERS
Rob Holding pauses for thought - REUTERS

07:06 PM

Four changes in total for Villa

As well as Mings, in for Calum Chambers, and Emi Buendia, in for Coutinho, Gerrard has swapped in Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey for Luiz and Danny Ings respectively.

07:00 PM

Mings returns for Villa, Coutinho on the bench

Having missed the 1-0 defeat to West Ham with illness, Tyrone Mings returns to Gerrard's starting XI.

Philippe Coutinho, who was forced off early against the Hammers, only makes the bench. Douglas Luiz joins him, with his short-term future unclear.

06:54 PM

Arsenal also without Mohamed Elneny

... not that he would have started this evening. His absence still reduces Arteta's squad depth, mind, even if it opens up a window of opportunity for youngster Matt Smith.

06:50 PM

Fans arriving at the Emirates

... and, with the late summer sun shining, the mood is unsurprisingly optimistic.

Arsenal fans make their way into the ground - REUTERS
Arsenal fans make their way into the ground - REUTERS

06:41 PM

Arsenal still missing Partey and Zinchenko

While Thomas Partey was not expected to make this game after picking up a thigh injury, there was hope that Oleksandr Zinchenko might be available.

As it is, though, neither of them is in the squad, with Albert Sambi Lokonga filling in for Partey in deep midfield and Kieran Tierney starting at left-back in place of Zinchenko.

06:38 PM

Aston Villa team news

Starting XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia.

06:35 PM

Arsenal team news

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

06:15 PM

Can Arsenal maintain winning start?

After opening the season with four straight wins – their best start to a campaign since 2004-05, amid the 49-match unbeaten run which wrote the Invincibles into football folklore – Arsenal now face a growing sense of expectation.

While they are still to face any of their top-six rivals, taking 12 points from an available 12 is still an impressive achievement. After relatively straightforward victories against Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth, last weekend's battling comeback win against Fulham required both guile and grit.

Were Arsenal to beat Aston Villa this evening, they would equal the five-match winning start they made under Arsene Wenger in 2004-05. Mikel Arteta has made little effort to disguise his delight, saying: "The most pleasing thing is the performances with the results. The way we are playing, what we transmit as a team and then getting that into winning football matches – there's the reason why we are where we are."

He has sounded a note of caution, however. "There is still a lot to improve," he added. "There is room individually and collectively in many areas that we have to do."

While Villa have lost three of their opening four league games, a run which has put Steven Gerrard under considerable pressure, they will be desperate not to slip further towards the bottom of the table. While they lost home and away to Arsenal last season, they had previously won three straight games against the north Londoners under Dean Smith.

"I watch the Premier League teams and how physical they are," Arteta said, when asked about the threat posed by Villa. "Every game here is a battle for everybody, and we don't expect anything different.

"Villa are a top team, they have a big squad, top quality players and a good manager, and we expect a difficult game again here on Wednesday."

Gerrard, meanwhile, has stressed his determination to revive Villa's fortunes. "You get out of it by turning your results around," he said. "We've shown before that after a difficult patch we can come through it and put patches of games together in a different way and move up this table.

"I've been through tough times as a player and in my short managerial reign. I've been faced with challenges, heat and pressure, and I'll accept that and take it on my shoulders.

"There's no one more determined than me to change this current situation. We haven't started the season well enough, results haven't been good enough and I accept that."

Mikel Arteta overseeing training earlier this week - GETTY IMAGES
Mikel Arteta overseeing training earlier this week - GETTY IMAGES
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nell Tiger Free to Star in ‘The Omen’ Prequel Film at 20th Century

    The "Servant" actress will headline "First Omen" from first-time director Arkasha Stevenson

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canadian men rebound at volleyball worlds with 3-set sweep of China

    Canada's men's volleyball team recovered from a sweep at the hands of Italy in its world championship opener by defeating China 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in Pool E action on Monday in Ljubljana, Slovenia. "I'm happy with the 3-0 win; that matters for a lot of reasons," Canada head coach Ben Josephson said in a statement released by Volleyball Canada. "Fatigue and recovery in this tournament are a big deal as well we know there are a lot of teams vying to get into the next round and every set will matt

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

    Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker and Calgary receiver Malik Henry have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 12. Peters recorded a career-high three interceptions, including his first career interception returned for a touchdown, as the Argonauts defeated visiting Hamilton 37-20 on Friday. He accumulated 84 return yards after his picks, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter that put the Argonauts up 34-19. Peters adde

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t