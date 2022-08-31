Arsenal vs Aston Villa live: score and latest updates from the Premier League

Gabriel Jesus celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the opener - GETTY IMAGES

08:56 PM

68 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

McGinn gets a caution after mistiming a tackle on Odegaard and catching the Arsenal playmaker on the ankle.

08:52 PM

First change for Arsenal

Arteta makes a straight swap at right-back, Ben White coming off for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

White has been a bit more constrained in the second half but, generally, it has been another solid showing out of his preferred position at centre-back.

08:50 PM

60 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa look a little more assertive going forwards, but they are leaving gaps at the back.

After an attack breaks down, Arsenal counter and Xhaka has a shot blocked on the edge of the box.

08:46 PM

57 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa pour forwards, with Cash lashing a cross into the box. Saliba clears.

08:43 PM

54 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Another big save from Martinez!

Odegaard steps up and lashes a shot at goal, but the Villa goalkeeper is there again.

08:42 PM

53 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Jesus beats Ezri Konsa to an aerial ball and is then cynically dragged down just outside the box, with the Villa defender picking up the fourth yellow card of the game.

08:38 PM

50 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa come forward and Bailey tries to find Cash on the overlap, but his final ball is all over the place and it trickles out of play.

08:36 PM

48 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Jesus makes an excellent run in behind but drifts out wide before cutting it back to Saka, who is crowded out in the box.

08:35 PM

47 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

William Saliba is the latest player to go into the book after hauling down Watkins out wide.

08:33 PM

Second half kicks off

Villa will need a much-improved second-half performance to have any chance of getting something from the game.

08:20 PM

Half-time, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

That was an excellent half of football from Arsenal, who were completely dominant in every area.

Nonetheless, they are only one goal ahead at the break. Given the number of chances they had to score, Arteta will be frustrated that they haven't killed the game.

Arsenal could easily be further ahead - GETTY IMAGES

08:17 PM

45+1 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Martinelli almost scores an absolute worldie after a knock-down from Xhaka, blasting a shot towards the top corner only for Martinez to leap to his left and push the ball round the post.

08:16 PM

44 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Arsenal should be two up.

Odegaard dinks a ball over the top to Jesus, who forces a save from Martinez. Saka almost pokes the ball over the line, but Cash scrambles it away. Arsenal's forwards swarm the box, but can't find a way through. Tierney ends up with the ball at his feet, but his shot is straight at Martinez.

08:13 PM

42 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Decent chance for Villa!

Jesus loses the ball and Matty Cash gets down the right flank, bundling a cross into the box. It falls for Buendia, but he can't beat Ramsdale from close range.

Steven Gerrard passes instructions to his players - GETTY IMAGES

08:12 PM

41 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Martinelli dummies a delivery before Odegaard hooks a dangerous ball into the area, but Martinez comes off his line and punches it away.

08:11 PM

40 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Villa lose the ball several times in quick succession, seemingly buckling under the pressure.

Kamara catches Jesus late, giving away a free kick in a promising position. Martinelli and Odegaard stand over it.

08:10 PM

39 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Odegaard is booked after bringing down Watkins as he looks to break.

08:09 PM

38 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Odegaard tries to feed Saka with a faded through-ball, but it's a little overcooked and goes out for a goal kick.

08:06 PM

35 mins, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

Arsenal slow the tempo a little, consolidating their advantage.

Gerrard looks increasingly animated on the sidelines. It's been a disheartening first-half performance from his side so far.

08:03 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

It's fair to say that was coming.

Martinelli plays in Xhaka, who tries to get a ball across the face of goal. It's deflected and Martinez is forced to make an improvised save, but he can only push it to the feet of Jesus who, with total insouciance, sweeps it into the back of the net.

Gabriel Jesus puts Arsenal ahead - GETTY IMAGES

07:59 PM

28 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Martinelli roars up the left flank and clips a cross into the box, which McGinn clears at the cost of a corner.

Saka whips a smart delivery to the near post, which is attacked to no avail by Gabriel Magalhaes. Villa give away another corner, but eventually get the ball clear.

07:57 PM

27 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa go on the counter and Buendia gets a shot away, but Aaron Ramsdale makes a comfortable save.

07:56 PM

25 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Want to know how the first 25 minutes have gone? The stats say it all.

Arsenal have had nine shots to Villa's one, with three on target to Villa's none, from 63 per cent possession. They are playing at a lightning pace at the moment.

07:54 PM

22 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Huge chance.

Odegaard slips the ball to Xhaka in midfeild, allowing his team-mate to go on a driving run. He plays in Martinelli on the overlap, who in turn crosses to Saka at the far post. Completely unmarked, Saka skews a shot wide on the volley. It's a hands-on-heads moment.

07:51 PM

19 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa make a foray forward and instantly regret it, losing the ball and allowing Martinelli to break at pace.

He can't quite pick out Saka ahead of him. Arsenal almost had a one-on-one there.

07:46 PM

15 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

How are Arsenal not ahead here?

Jesus gets in behind again and forces a reflex save from Martinez, who can only push the ball to the feet of Odegaard. His first shot is blocked from close range, before he fires wide on the follow-up.

07:44 PM

12 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Ramsey gets the first caution of the game after a wild tackle on Martinelli. It was borderline, that, with the Villa man going over the ball and crunching his opponent.

07:42 PM

11 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Arsenal ramp up the pressure, peppering Villa's massed defence with deflected shots.

Gabriel Magalhaes ends up with the ball at his feet almost on the penalty spot, but can only guide a shot wide of the far post. Moments later, he forces another good save from Martinez from range.

Arteta signals to his players from the sidelines - REUTERS

07:40 PM

10 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

What a save!

Odegeaard takes a quick free kick, dinking a ball over the defence to Jesus. He peels off his marker and lashes a shot on target, but Emi Martinez pushes it away.

07:40 PM

9 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Tierney and Ramsey get into a running battle out on the left flank, with the former doing well to get back and recover after losing the ball. It's a frenetic game, this.

07:38 PM

6 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Saka turns and accelerates away from three Villa players, bursting into the box.

Boubacar Kamara appears to tug his shirt before Mings manhandles him off the ball as he cuts back. Saka appeals angrily for a penalty, but the referee, Robert Jones, isn't interested, and neither is VAR.

07:36 PM

5 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

McGinn is down after a clash with Lokonga in the air, but looks fine to continue.

07:34 PM

4 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Good chance for Villa!

Ollie Watkins wins a high ball and Buendia picks it up, spraying a pass to Bailey. He returns the favour, teeing up Buendia for a shot on the edge of the area which, fortunately for Arsenal, is deflected over the crossbar.

07:32 PM

3 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Gabriel Martinelli whips a delivery into the box, but it's far too short and fails to trouble Villa's defence.

07:31 PM

2 mins, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

Gabriel Jesus wins the first free kick of the game after he is barged over by Lucas Digne.

Arsenal play it short and spread the ball wide. An enterprising passing move ends with another foul, this time from John McGinn on Martin Odegaard.

07:30 PM

Kick off!

We're underway in north London.

07:28 PM

Teams out on the pitch

... and there's a cracking atmosphere at the Emirates.

Will Arsenal justify that enthusiasm? We're about to find out.

07:25 PM

Five minutes to go

Strap in, people. The warm-ups are over and done with and kick off is imminent.

07:22 PM

Gerrard explains thinking behind changes

"We've got three games in six days, if you count West Ham and then [Manchester] City, so we were always going to utilise our squad," Gerrard says in his pre-match interview.

"Hopefully the four new faces coming in today bring a bit of freshness and a bit of energy to us. Plus, of course, after a result that doesn't suit you then you've always got to look to give other people an opportunity."

07:19 PM

Arteta says Arsenal need to 'close games quicker'

Asked what improvements he wants to see from his side this evening, Arteta gives a guarded response. "We can try to close games a little bit quicker, when we are so dominant we can stay ahead of the game a little bit better than we did the other day [against Fulham]," he tells BT Sport.

"But every game in this league is different. Again, I expect a really tough match against a team who have really good players."

07:14 PM

Warm-ups in progress

... with Arsenal in their extremely jazzy pre-match tops.

Rob Holding pauses for thought - REUTERS

07:06 PM

Four changes in total for Villa

As well as Mings, in for Calum Chambers, and Emi Buendia, in for Coutinho, Gerrard has swapped in Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey for Luiz and Danny Ings respectively.

07:00 PM

Mings returns for Villa, Coutinho on the bench

Having missed the 1-0 defeat to West Ham with illness, Tyrone Mings returns to Gerrard's starting XI.

Philippe Coutinho, who was forced off early against the Hammers, only makes the bench. Douglas Luiz joins him, with his short-term future unclear.

06:54 PM

Arsenal also without Mohamed Elneny

... not that he would have started this evening. His absence still reduces Arteta's squad depth, mind, even if it opens up a window of opportunity for youngster Matt Smith.

06:50 PM

Fans arriving at the Emirates

... and, with the late summer sun shining, the mood is unsurprisingly optimistic.

Arsenal fans make their way into the ground - REUTERS

06:41 PM

Arsenal still missing Partey and Zinchenko

While Thomas Partey was not expected to make this game after picking up a thigh injury, there was hope that Oleksandr Zinchenko might be available.

As it is, though, neither of them is in the squad, with Albert Sambi Lokonga filling in for Partey in deep midfield and Kieran Tierney starting at left-back in place of Zinchenko.

06:38 PM

Aston Villa team news

Starting XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia.

06:35 PM

Arsenal team news

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

06:15 PM

Can Arsenal maintain winning start?

After opening the season with four straight wins – their best start to a campaign since 2004-05, amid the 49-match unbeaten run which wrote the Invincibles into football folklore – Arsenal now face a growing sense of expectation.

While they are still to face any of their top-six rivals, taking 12 points from an available 12 is still an impressive achievement. After relatively straightforward victories against Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth, last weekend's battling comeback win against Fulham required both guile and grit.

Were Arsenal to beat Aston Villa this evening, they would equal the five-match winning start they made under Arsene Wenger in 2004-05. Mikel Arteta has made little effort to disguise his delight, saying: "The most pleasing thing is the performances with the results. The way we are playing, what we transmit as a team and then getting that into winning football matches – there's the reason why we are where we are."

He has sounded a note of caution, however. "There is still a lot to improve," he added. "There is room individually and collectively in many areas that we have to do."

While Villa have lost three of their opening four league games, a run which has put Steven Gerrard under considerable pressure, they will be desperate not to slip further towards the bottom of the table. While they lost home and away to Arsenal last season, they had previously won three straight games against the north Londoners under Dean Smith.

"I watch the Premier League teams and how physical they are," Arteta said, when asked about the threat posed by Villa. "Every game here is a battle for everybody, and we don't expect anything different.

"Villa are a top team, they have a big squad, top quality players and a good manager, and we expect a difficult game again here on Wednesday."

Gerrard, meanwhile, has stressed his determination to revive Villa's fortunes. "You get out of it by turning your results around," he said. "We've shown before that after a difficult patch we can come through it and put patches of games together in a different way and move up this table.

"I've been through tough times as a player and in my short managerial reign. I've been faced with challenges, heat and pressure, and I'll accept that and take it on my shoulders.

"There's no one more determined than me to change this current situation. We haven't started the season well enough, results haven't been good enough and I accept that."