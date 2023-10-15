Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Arsenal WFC 0 - 1 Aston Villa WFC

14:45

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

14:47

Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

14:47

Attempt missed. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steph Catley with a cross following a set piece situation.

14:45

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14:44

Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:40

Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo with a cross.

14:38

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).

14:38

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:36

Delay in match because of an injury Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

14:39

Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:36

Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).

14:36

Attempt missed. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross following a corner.

14:33

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Anna Patten.

14:29

Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucy Parker with a cross.

14:27

Goal! Arsenal Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.

14:26

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kim Little.

14:25

Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

14:23

Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

14:23

Offside, Arsenal Women. Alessia Russo tries a through ball, but Caitlin Foord is caught offside.

14:19

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

14:18

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:25

Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14:18

Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14:15

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

14:14

Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

14:06

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:06

Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kim Little.

14:03

Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:01

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

