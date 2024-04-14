Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League for Sunday’s late kick off hoping to leap ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool to regain top spot in the table.

The Gunners’ are full of confidence following a 3-0 victory over Brighton last weekend but know that they must not drop points with the title race on such a knife edge. City defeated Luton 5-1 on Saturday to move ahead of their rivals and Mikel Arteta’s men must now respond this afternoon.

Today’s encounter will not be an easy one, though. Aston Villa have been in fine form all season and were the only Premier League team to win in the European competitions during the week.

They are battling with Spurs for fourth, and a potential Champions League spot, heading into the closing stages of the season. Tottenham’s defeat to Newcastle yesterday means Villa would move three points ahead should they triumph at the Emirates.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE

Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm

The Gunners will regain top spot with a win

Aston Villa hope to move back into fourth

Arsenal FC - Aston Villa FC

Arteta ‘super excited’ as Arsenal enter crucial run

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go again. How can Arsenal respond to the challenge of playing after Manchester City and Liverpool this weekend?

Mikel Arteta has urged his side to give even more as his side look to lift their first league title since 2004.

“We can be in the semi-finals of the Champions League and top of the Premier League so every game is going to define what our future looks like,” he said.

"They are super excited about what we are doing, the way the team is performing, winning matches, they want more.

"We know the task and challenge ahead of us and how good we have to be to win but we will try.”

(REUTERS)

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

With both of their Premier League title rivals playing ahead of them this weekend, Arsenal could drop from first place into third before kick-off against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunners moved to the Premier League summit following their 3-0 win over Brighton last week, edging ahead of Liverpool on goal difference following the Reds’ draw against Manchester United.

Manchester City are lurking just one point behind and will have first crack at piling the pressure on their rivals in their clash against Luton on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s men played out a 2-2 draw in the week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich. Mistakes cost the Gunners as Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane fired Bayern ahead after Bukayo Saka’s opener before Leandro Trossard levelled the tie.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - early team news

12:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line ups

Arsenal XI: Raya: White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Rogers; McGinn; Watkins

How can I watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

12:17 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it?

Arsenal vs Aston Villa kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 14 April 2024 at the Emirates.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sport Main Event with coverage beginning at 4pm. Subscribers can stream via the SkyGo app and website.

12:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta said his side had some fitness issues following the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, but was hopeful Jurrien Timber would be the only member of his squad who is unavailable.

Villa will be without the suspended Douglas Luiz, who picked up his 10th booking of the season and will miss the next two games. Clement Lenglet missed the game against Lille with a “small” injury and joined Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey on the absence list.

Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture