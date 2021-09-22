Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

After back-to-back wins have lifted the mood at Arsenal, a Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon presents a chance for the Gunners to maintain their momentum ahead of Sunday’s north London derby.

While their rivalry with Tottenham is one of the most storied in English football, tonight’s fixture will be Arsenal’s first against AFC Wimbledon.

Mikel Arteta’s men have steadied the ship with successive 1-0 Premier League wins, against Norwich and Burnley, after starting the new campaign with three defeats on the spin.

They reached this stage of the competition by hammering a youthful West Brom side 6-0 in the last round, while AFC Wimbledon have taken care of Northampton Town and Charlton.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, September 22 2021.

Where to watch Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon team news

Arteta is expected to rotate his Arsenal side for what is a rare opportunity to give some of his fringe players minutes.

He seems unlikely to risk many of the players who started Saturday’s 1-0 win at Burnley and young strikers Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah will be hoping for chances to impress up front.

Bernd Leno is likely to play in goal, having seemingly lost his Premier League place to Aaron Ramsdale after the summer signing kept successive clean sheets against Burnley and Norwich.

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon prediction

Without European football, this competition represents one of only two realistic trophy chances for Arsenal this season and they seem likely to treat it as such.

Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides.

Betting odds and tips

Arsenal to win: 1/9

Draw: 17/2

AFC Wimbledon to win: 28/1

