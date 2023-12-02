Arsenal v Wolves LIVE: Premier League score and updates from the Emirates Stadium

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

TEAM NEWS: Trossard starts for Arsenal ahead of Havertz

TEAM NEWS: Wolves make four changes as Dawson, Bueno, Traore and Doyle start

15:00

Arsenal have won their last four Premier League games against Wolves, having won just two of their previous eight against them (three draws, three defeats). Does another difficult outing await Wolves at the Emirates? The teams are out on the pitch, and kick-off is coming up shortly!

14:52

O'Neil, meanwhile, makes four changes to the Wolves side which started at Craven Cottage. Three are enforced with Rayan Ait-Nouri injured and both Gomes and Lemina serving one-match bans after accumulating five yellow cards, so Hugo Bueno, Traore and Doyle come in. Dawson is back from his own suspension in defence, replacing Santiago Bueno, but winger Pedro Neto is still sidelined. Chirewa, Whittingham and Hubner take their places on a young visiting bench.

14:48

Arteta makes just one change to the Arsenal team which hammered Lens on Wednesday. Havertz – who opened the scoring in that game after netting a late winner at Brentford last Saturday – drops to the bench as Trossard comes in. Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber are the Gunners' only absentees for this one.

14:44

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Dan Bentley, Tawanda Chirewa, Matthew Whittingham, Justin Hubner.

14:44

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Boubacar Traore, Tommy Doyle, Hugo Bueno; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan.

14:40

ARSENAL SUBS: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Cedric Soares, Jorginho, Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz.

14:36

ARSENAL (4-3-3): David Raya; Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli.

14:36

It was a familiar story for Wolves and Gary O'Neil on Monday, as they were beaten by a stoppage-time penalty on a second successive Premier League road trip, going down 3-2 to Fulham. Marco Silva's team were awarded two questionable penalties and were perhaps fortunate to keep 11 men on the pitch in that game, leading O'Neil to say he had "finally turned against" the use of VAR in his post-match interview. He'll be hoping there is no controversy awaiting Wolves here, but they face a daunting task, taking on the leaders without suspended midfield duo Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes.

14:32

With Manchester City not in action until Sunday, Arsenal have a chance to end Saturday four points clear at the summit as they bid to improve on last season's second-place finish! That will give huge motivation to Mikel Arteta's team, who had to dig deep last week for a 1-0 win at Brentford. They then warmed up for this contest in brilliant fashion in midweek, hammering Lens 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League after racing into a five-goal lead by half-time – a similar performance here would certainly be welcomed by the Gunners' fans!

14:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture from the Emirates Stadium, as leaders Arsenal welcome Wolves to north London!

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…