Arsenal v West Ham LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Saka hits post after Soucek puts visitors ahead

Arsenal resume their Premier League title challenge as the Gunners host West Ham tonight at the Emirates looking to move back to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side earned a 1-1 draw at Liverpool before Christmas but the Reds returned to top spot with their win against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Arsenal are unbeaten at the Emirates in the league this season - winning their last five in a row - but now welcome a West Ham side who knocked them out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

David Moyes’s side beat Manchester United 2-0 on their last outing and face a reunion with former captain Declan Rice following back-to-back Premier League victories. Follow all the match action below:

Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Arsenal take on West Ham at the Emirates, live on Amazon Prime

42’ POST! Saka strikes the woodwoork as Arsenal search for equaliser (ARS 0-1 WHU)

13’ GOAL! Soucek opens the scoring against the run of play (ARS 0-1 WHU)

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Arsenal FC 0 - 1 West Ham United FC

21:13 , Ben Fleming

Finely poised at the break...

21:11 , Ben Fleming

So it was Soucek’s strike who put the away side ahead but it wasn’t without a tinge of controversy:

Well, well, well!



Well, well, well!

The Emirates is stunned as West Ham break the deadlock thanks to Tomas Soucek!

Do you reckon that was out? VAR certainly wasn’t sure....

A game of fine margins!

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

21:06 , Ben Fleming

West Ham hold firm as the referee blows to signal the end of the first half. Arsenal have had the lion’s share of the ball but it’s Soucek’s strike that has the Hammers in the lead the break.

It’s not all been plain sailing for the visitors, mind, who have lost Paqueta to a first-half injury after the Brazilian had gone down in the warm-up.

Plenty to address at the break for Mikel Arteta - his Arsenal side have been far from their free-flowing best.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

21:04 , Ben Fleming

45+4 mins: Odegaard and Jesus attempt a cute give-and-go around the edge of the West Ham box but it’s a superb tackle from Ogbonna to dispossess the Arsenal skipper just as he was looking to pull the trigger.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

21:01 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: Five minutes of added time is greeted by a roar from the Arsenal fans. How they would love an equaliser before the break.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:58 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: POST! So close to an opener from Saka as he smashes the near post with a fierce, low effort. The ball cannons back to Trossard but the Belgian doesn’t have enough time to re-adjust his body and the ball ricochets off him and out for a goal-kick.

Arsenal’s best chance of the game so far.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:57 , Ben Fleming

41 mins: Rice makes one of his first bursting runs forward into the West Ham box but he’s forced away well by the West Ham defence. Odegaard’s low ball - looking for Saka - is intercepted before Martinelli’s low ball, moments later, goes straight into Areola’s hands.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:53 , Ben Fleming

37 mins: WIDE! Martinelli fires wide but what an intricate move from Arsenal. Saka finds Jesus with a low cross before the Brazilian flicks it back to his fellow countryman.

Martinelli shifts it onto his right foot but he just can’t wrap his boot around the ball as it flies just wide of the right post.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:50 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: A nice corner routine from Arsenal but White’s flicked header from Zinchenko’s cross just drifts past the far post.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:48 , Ben Fleming

32 mins: Ah, that’s not good for the visitors. Paqueta went down in the warm-up but still started the match. However, the Brazilian has now hit the turf and can clearly no longer continue.

Benrahma replaces the midfielder for West Ham.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:46 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: SAVE! Areola is finally forced into a save as the West Ham keeper does well to tip Saka’s header over the bar from close range.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:45 , Ben Fleming

29 mins: Trossard’s set-piece delivery has been poor so far to put it lightly. Another delivery in from the Belgian’s foot comes up short of the targets in the area and West Ham can clear with ease once again.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:43 , Ben Fleming

27 mins: Jesus is brought down on the edge of the West Ham box and it’s a great chance for the home side to test Areola...but it’s wasted and West Ham can clear after Arsenal make a mess of trying to play it short.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:39 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: For all their possession and early dominance, Arsenal are now left with a hole to climb out of following that early goal.

To their credit, the home fans have remained in fine voice since that Soucek goal but West Ham are holding firm for the time being.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:35 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: Emerson and Paqueta double up well on Saka down the right flank to snuff out any threat from the Arsenal forward. Saka appeals to the referee but there’s nothing doing.

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

20:32 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: The goal stands!

The camera angle doesn’t provide a great deal of help to the VAR officials and, in the end, VAR decides there’s no real clear and obvious evidence upon which to overturn the original decision.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 West Ham (Soucek, 13 mins)

20:28 , Ben Fleming

The visitors are ahead!

Paqueta almost didn’t start the game but it’s his ball in from the left that creates the ball. The loose ball is kept on superbly by Bowen and the onrushing Soucek is on hand to slam home from six yards out.

It’s against the run of play but West Ham won’t care.

BUT... there’s now a VAR check to see if the ball went out of play. It looks tight.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:27 , Ben Fleming

11 mins: Martinelli makes a smart dart into the penalty area before laying it back to Trossard on the edge of the box. The Belgian has space to shoot but he’s skewed that effort over the bar.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:24 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: Trossard whips in Arsenal’s first corner of the game but it’s bravely cleared away by the West Ham defence at the near post.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:23 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: Some half-hearted appeals for handball on Coufal are waved away by Michael Oliver. It’s still all Arsenal in these early goings.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:20 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: An interesting early tactical development is the positioning of Declan Rice. The Arsenal midfielder seems to be dropping deep alongside the two centre-backs when the hosts have the ball. Zinchencko, in turn, appears to be taking up an inverted role in central midfield.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:19 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: The hosts are on top in the early stages as Odegaard’s flick plays through Saka into the area. The forward tries to bend it around Areola but it’s a comfortable save in the end for the West Ham keeper.

Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:17 , Ben Fleming

1 min: An early chance for the Hammers as Ward-Prowse slice a challenging effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

20:15 , Ben Fleming

West Ham get us underway in the first half.

Arsenal vs West Ham

20:12 , Ben Fleming

Lucas Paqueta appears to be starting as he - alongside his teammates - emerges from the Emirates tunnel. A sigh of relief for West Ham.

Kick-off coming up shortly

20:10 , Ben Fleming

Just five minutes to go, now, and the atmosphere inside the Emirates is building nicely for the final fixture of the midweek Christmas slate. Can Arsenal go back to the top of the table or do West Ham have another surprise win up their sleeve?

Potential bad news for West Ham

20:06 , Ben Fleming

Lucas Paqueta has gone down in the warm-up for West Ham and has limped off the pitch. No confirmed news as to whether he will still start but it doesn’t look good for the Brazilian.

Arsenal vs West Ham

20:05 , Ben Fleming

It’s a chance for Arsenal tonight to move back to the top of the Premier League and Mikel Arteta’s side will surely fancy their chances given their imperious home record. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 13 home games in all competitions (W11 D2) and have won their last seven at the Emirates Stadium by an aggregate score of 21-2.

Ominous signs for tonight’s visitors...

The stage is set

20:00 , Ben Fleming

Around 15 minutes to go until kick-off in north London and the stage is set:

Under the lights ✨



📍 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/hHhj5i44vT — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2023

Bowen hunting another away day treat

19:54 , Ben Fleming

One player who will be key for the Hammers tonight is Jarrod Bowen, who notched up yet another goal on the weekend against Manchester United. The England international has also been on fine form on the road scoring seven away league goals for West Ham already. this season.

Mike Small in 1991-92 (9) the last player to score more on the road in a top-flight campaign for the Hammers.

Can Bowen bag another under the lights tonight?

Moyes looking to banish unwanted away record

19:48 , Ben Fleming

David Moyes and his side have quite the task on their hands tonight and it’s fair to say that the Emirates Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Scottish manager. In fact, the 60-year-old has never won in 22 attempts away against Arsenal in all competitions (D4 L18). He’s only faced Chelsea on the road more without ever winning in his managerial career (23).

He’ll be hoping to end that run tonight.

The Nuke meets The Gunners

19:42 , Ben Fleming

16-year-old darting sensation Luke “The Nuke” Littler is the person on everybody’s lips right now after his stellar run in the World Darts Championships. Littler has already made it through to the last 16 and seems to already have his own fan club in the Arsenal dressing room:

Luke Littler 🤝 Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice

David Moyes reflects on Declan Rice move as former Hammers captain returns

19:30 , Ben Fleming

He came off the bench in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham earlier in the season but tonight will be the first time that Declan Rice starts against his former side.

Rice made the big-money move across London in the summer and Moyes is pleased how the transfer worked for both parties.

“We’re all pleased for Declan Rice,’ Moyes said. “No one ever doubted his ability and, while we won’t be cheering him on against us on Thursday evening, we’re always looking out for him.

“I said right from the start that I thought Declan Rice was a top player and I thought his value could have been greater. We got the price we wanted though, and Dec got the move he wanted, so it was a move that worked for both parties.

“I think Declan would make any team more mature and improve any team in the Premier League so I think their current levels are partially to do with him right now.”

West Ham team news - Zouma misses out with knock

19:25 , Ben Fleming

There is also one enforced change for the Hammers as Kurt Zouma misses out in central defence with a knock. Nayef Aguerd is also still missing so it’s a second-choice pairing at the back as Ogbonna starts alongside Mavropanos.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Arsenal team news

19:20 , Ben Fleming

There’s just the one change for Arsenal as the suspended Kai Havertz is replaced by Trossard in central midfield. An attacking change from Arteta, with both Jorginho and Elneny left on the bench.

Rice, as expected, makes his first start against his former club.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

The teams are in!

19:16 , Ben Fleming

Here is how both sides will line up tonight:

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



💪 Saliba at the back

✨ Trossard returns

🤙 Martinelli in attack



Come on you Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/XWVV86PrDh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2023

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Our team to take on Arsenal ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/5bcuyt6VDI — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2023

Team news coming shortly

19:12 , Ben Fleming

The confirmed XI’s are just moments away. We’re not expecting many surprises but let’s wait and see...

Arsenal ‘really short’ on players as Mikel Arteta outlines January transfer plans

19:10 , Ben Fleming

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are prepared to dip into the transfer market in January if his squad remains as “exposed” as in recent weeks.

The Gunners have fared better than some of their Premier League rivals in terms of injuries but are without five players for Thursday’s London derby at home to West Ham.

Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all still sidelined while Kai Havertz is banned having collected five yellow cards.

At the moment, it is very difficult. We are really short,” he said.

“We have positions that we have been very exposed [in] for the last six weeks and hopefully we are going to get players back. In what condition and when?

“We have certain targets, ideas if things happen. As well, we don’t know how the squad is going to look in two weeks’ time and you have to be always prepared for that.”

Read more about the Spaniard’s transfer thoughts below:

Declan Rice is the face of a new Arsenal as Mikel Arteta learns Anfield lesson

19:00 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal are in the same position as they were last year. But they are also in a worse position. And yet, evidently, in a much better state. They are the Premier League’s Christmas No 1, just as they were in 2022. But, with a game to go to reach the halfway stage, they will get there on 40, 41 or 43 points, all well short of the 50 they posted from the first 19 matches last season, and that near-immaculate start still could not propel them to the title.

But Arsenal have improved and upgraded in other respects. “They are really physically strong,” said Jurgen Klopp, a particular compliment considering the priorities that underpin his team-building. Metaphorically as much as physically, Arsenal appear to have three giants in their centre-backs, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and their defensive midfielder, Declan Rice. “Those three were phenomenal,” Arteta smiled after Saturday night’s 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Rice has become the face of progress, the sign of a new Arsenal: more battle-hardened, more streetwise, more pragmatic.

Last time out

18:50 , Ben Fleming

For West Ham, meanwhile, it was a very Merry Christmas after David Moyes’ side completed a comprehensive 2-0 win over Manchester United. Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus secured the win to temporarily move the Hammers into the European places once again.

Last time out

18:40 , Ben Fleming

Before we get into tonight’s fixture, let’s take a look at how both sides got on in midweek. For Arsenal, it was a crunch fixture at the top of the table versus Liverpool. And while Mikel Arteta’s side weren’t able to get their first win at Anfield since 2012, a valuable point on the road was more than useful for the north London title challengers.

Arsenal vs West Ham - Predicted line-ups

18:30 , Ben Fleming

We should be getting confirmed team news in about 45 minutes but here is a look at how we expect both teams to line up:

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Johnson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Arsenal vs West Ham - early team news

18:25 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal will be without the suspended Kai Havertz, who picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season against Liverpool. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey remain out.

Nayef Aguerd is a doubt for West Ham after missing the win against Manchester United while Michail Antonio remains out with a knee injury.

Arsenal vs West Ham - key info

18:20 , Ben Fleming

When is Arsenal vs West Ham?

The match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Thursday 28 December at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription.

If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Good evening!

14:55 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and West Ham from the Emirates. The festive schedule continues thick and fast as Mikel Arteta’s side look to avenge a Carabao Cup defeat against West Ham earlier in the season and move back to the top of the table.

West Ham, meanwhile, picked up an impressive 2-0 home win against Manchester United before Christmas and will hope to claim another impressive scalp away at the Emirates - a place they haven’t won at since 2015.

Stay with us here for all the build-up, team news and match action to follow!