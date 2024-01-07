Is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup tie

Arsenal and Liverpool meet again in cup action (Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool meet for the second time in the fortnight with two of the Premier League’s top four drawn against one another in the third round of the FA Cup.

The pair contested a 1-1 league draw just before Christmas but have since been in contrasting fortunes, two wins for Liverpool taking them clear at the top of the table with Arsenal slipping five points behind the league leaders with consecutive defeats.

While league matters may remain the priority, two sides with strong pedigree in this competition will no doubt be hoping to progress and start the New Year positively.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool made fourth round exits a year ago.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 7 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm. The action will also be shown via the BBC Sport website and on the iPlayer.

Team news

Oleksandr Zinchenko is doubtful for Arsenal, who have lost Takehiro Tomiyasu to the Asian Cup and Mohamed Elneny to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool will be without Dominik Szoboszlai, who has suffered a hamstring injury, as well as Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, both away on international duty. Andy Robertson, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are among their longer-term absentees

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Smith Rowe; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.

Prediction

A draw and a replay. Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool.