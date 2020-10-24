Arsenal v Leicester: match preview

Sixth meets fifth with Arsenal and Leicester both aiming to bounce back from narrow defeats. The home side need to be more creative and may find Leicester’s expansive approach more conducive to giving the relatively shot-shy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang more chances. How heavily Arsenal are detained defensively may depend on whether Jamie Vardy passes a fitness test for Leicester, who have thrashed both Manchester City and West Brom on the road so far but are yet to find consistency. Nick Ames
Sunday 7.15pm Sky Sports Box Office
Venue Emirates Stadium
Last season Arsenal 1 Leicester 1
Odds H Evens A 3-1 D 3-1
Referee Craig Pawson
This season G3 Y7 R0 2.33 cards/game
ARSENAL
Subs from Rúnarsson, Macey, Saliba, Soares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Willock, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Pépé, Nketiah, Lacazette, Mustafi
Doubtful Ceballos (ankle), Willian (calf), Mustafi (match fitness), Smith Rowe (match fitness)
Injured Mari (ankle, Nov), Holding (hamstring, Nov), Chambers (knee, Dec), Martinelli (knee, Jan)
Suspended None
Discipline Y5 R0
Form WWLWL
Leading scorer Lacazette 3
LEICESTER
Subs from Ward, Thomas, Albrighton, Choudhury, Pérez, Gray, Iheanacho, Under, Fuchs, Morgan
Doubtful Vardy (calf)
Injured Pereira (knee, Dec), Soyuncu (hip, unknown), Amartey (hamstring, unknown), Ndidi (hip, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y11 R0
Form WWWLL
Leading scorer Vardy 5