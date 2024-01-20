Is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal are in Premier League action (PA Archive)

Arsenal return to Premier League action in need of a win with Crystal Palace their visitors.

Mikel Arteta’s side departed for warmer climes during the league’s split winter break, hoping to refresh after a run of three games without a win.

That has seen them slip down to fourth having been top of the table at Christmas, with three points surely a must as they resume after the short break.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be hoping to pick up where they left off, with a strong win over Brentford in their last league fixture.

When is Arsenal vs Crystal Palace?

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 20 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Mikel Arteta was vague about the fitness of his squad ahead of this fixture, suggesting that several of his players were “touch and go” on Friday. Gabriel Jesus could be back from a knee problem that caused him to miss the FA Cup defeat to Liverpool, while Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be assessed.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is back in Crystal Palace training but remains unavailable. Michael Olise remains out and Jordan Ayew is away on international duty.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Lerma; Franca, Eze, Schlupp; Mateta.

Odds

Arsenal win 3/10

Draw 19/4

Crystal Palace win 12/1

Prediction

An Arsenal win. Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace