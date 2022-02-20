Arsenal using ‘scar’ of Brentford upset as motivation in top-four race, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta told his Arsenal side to use the “scar” of their opening-day defeat to Brentford as motivation for their reunion on Saturday.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Brentford in the first game of the Premier League season, with a Covid-19 outbreak on the eve of the match depleting their ranks.

The Gunners, however, have bounced back since then and they are now sixth in the Premier League and just two points off Manchester United in fourth, but with two games in hand.

Arsenal closed the gap to United on Saturday with a win over Brentford at Emirates Stadium, as goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka gave them a 2-1 victory.

Brentford scored a late goal through Christian Norgaard, but there was no repeat of their painful opening-day loss for Arsenal.

“That hurt and that scar was there. I certainly felt it. I tried to transmit it to the players that we should not forget how we felt after the game,” said Arteta.

“We understood what happened and the results after that. We analysed it with the context we were in and it was really difficult to prepare that game.

“The players that we had on that pitch is nothing to do with the players that we had today. But we learned a lot as a team.

“I think I said it when we played Norwich [in September] and we won our first game after three defeats, that was an invaluable time for me to understand the people that we have at the club, the players and the staff around here.

“The more difficult the situation was getting, the more united and close and convinced we were that together we could do it. That was a game-changer I think, because it really united everybody. You probably learn more in difficult moments than the good ones as well.”

Arsenal are now in a great position to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League, but Arteta wants to keep feet on the ground.

“There is a long way to go,” he added. “But we are a little bit closer today because we won our game. It is what we have to do.

“You can see with the results how tough it is to win in this league. So we need to go on Thursday again, prepare very well, against Wolves it is going to be a really difficult match.

“We need to perform well to win and play better and better and better, that’s the aim. We cannot look too far. Things change very quickly. It’s really difficult to win matches in this league.”