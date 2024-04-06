Arsenal have unique game-changer in Oleksandr Zinchenko despite defensive fears

It is a sign of how much Arsenal have grown this season that Oleksandr Zinchenko is back fit, yet his place in the team is not guaranteed.

Such a situation would have been unthinkable last season, when it was hard to argue there was a player more crucial to the way Arsenal play than the Ukrainian.

Zinchenko transformed the Gunners' style, tucking in from left-back so they could dominate the midfield to devastating effect.

This season, however, the 27-year-old has had to battle calf problems and, in his absence, Arsenal have excelled.

Most recently, Jakub Kiwior has impressed, while another option, Takehiro Tomiyasu, was rewarded with a new contract last month due to his fine form.

Zinchenko returned to the team for Wednesday's 2-0 win over Luton, making his first start since February. The victory sent Arsenal back to the top of the table, before Liverpool leapfrogged them on Thursday night by beating Sheffield United, but Zinchenko is by no means certain to keep his place for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

New role: Oleksandr Zinchenko is no longer an automatic first-choice selection for Mikel Arteta (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Few players divide opinion as much as Zinchenko, especially among Gunners' fans, and there are two clear camps. There are those who love his ability on the ball, but others fear his defensive lapses make him a liability.

Both had their arguments strengthened in the game against Luton. Zinchenko, typically, got on the ball and dictated play, but one moment in the first half highlighted why some have concerns. He was involved in a mix-up with Gabriel and the centre-back had to make a big tackle to stop Luton capitalising.

It is a dilemma manager Mikel Arteta is aware of, but earlier this season he suggested that he was happy to take the rough with the smooth.

"You have to love him, how he is," he said. "He has strengths and weaknesses — and he has got many more strengths."

It is hard to argue with Arteta when you look at the stats, and Zinchenko really is a unique player in the squad. Despite being a left-back, only Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have made more progressive passes than him in the league this season. Zinchenko also ranks second when it comes to through-balls, with only Odegaard bettering his tally.

Story continues

For all his attacking prowess, it is argued that Zinchenko can be vulnerable defensively. In reality, though, he is solid in that area and Rice is the only player in the Arsenal squad to have made more tackles than him.

Zinchenko has also won 64.1 per cent of his aerials duels, the best of any outfield player in the squad who has played at least 10 league games. Clearly, the Ukrainian has worked on being better defensively and he has already made 11 more tackles than last season.

Zinchenko is a valuable attacking weapon for Arsenal and, whether it is starting or from the bench, he will be an important option during the run-in

Some would argue the next step is eliminating those moments when he is caught in possession or undone attempting an ambitious pass, but by doing that you would diminish what he offers.

He is a valuable attacking weapon for Arsenal and, whether it is starting or from the bench, he will be an important option during the run-in.

Zinchenko is one of a number of big selection calls on Saturday for Arteta, who will also have in the back of his mind Arsenal hosting Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Brighton is a huge game for the Gunners and a win will take them top, although Liverpool would have the chance to overtake them when they travel to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The title race is exceptionally tight and just three points separate Liverpool and Manchester City in third. Arteta spoke this week about his need for game-changers. In Zinchenko, he has one.