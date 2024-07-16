Arsenal turn down Fulham bid for Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has made 80 Premier League appearances for Arsenal [Getty Images]

Fulham have had an initial offer rejected by Arsenal for winger Emile Smith Rowe.

The Cottagers are weighing up whether to renew their efforts to sign the three-cap England international, 23, in the coming days.

Smith Rowe averaged about 25 minutes per match in his 19 appearances during an injury-hit 2023-24 season, where he became a fringe player under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

But the home-grown attacker remains a popular figure behind the scenes with club staff, players and supporters.

Arsenal will only agree to the sale of Smith Rowe if it is deemed beneficial for all parties, and would not look to push him out against his will.