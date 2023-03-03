Arsenal transfer target Moises Caicedo signs long-term Brighton contract after January chase

(Getty Images)

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has signed a new long-term contract until the summer of 2027.

The 21-year-old was the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea over the course of the January window and had publicly asked for a transfer.

Brighton, however, managed to keep a hold of the 21-year-old even despite a £70m offer from the Gunners, who eventually signed Jorginho instead.

Caicedo joined the Seagulls from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in 2021 but was told to stay away from first-team training at the height of Arsenal’s interest.

Back in the team now, however, the Ecuador international has committed his long-term future to the south coast club.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi told the club’s official website: “This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises.

"It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch."