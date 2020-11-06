Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Gunners latest ahead of Premier League match with Aston Villa

Arsenal are preparing to get back to Premier League action after two own goals helped them see off Molde in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners had already beaten Rapid Vienna and Dundalk in Group B and continued on their way to the knockout stages with a solid if unspectacular 4-1 victory at the Emirates. Martin Ellingsen's long-range effort gave the reigning Eliteserien champions a shock lead against a slow-starting Arsenal side which showed nine changes from the weekend win at Manchester United. But own goals from Kristoffer Haugen and Sheriff Sinyan either side of half-time turned the tide, with Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock wrapping up the win with fine finishes.

Mikel Arteta’s side now host Aston Villa on Sunday evening. Follow all the latest news and build-up to that match: