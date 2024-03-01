Arsenal transfer news; Jorginho attracting Italian interest as Gunners plot contract talks

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is attracting interest from a string of Italian clubs as he enters the final few months of his contract.

Jorginho's current deal is due to expire in the summer and Arsenal are preparing to open contract negotiations with him.

The 32-year-old has been in fine form recently and was man of the match as the Gunners beat Newcastle 4-1 last weekend.

The midfielder, however, is attracting interest from clubs in his native Italy ahead of the summer.

Juventus, Lazio and Napoli are all admirers of Jorginho, who will not be short on options when deciding his future.

"He'd suit Lazio more, for the presence of coach [Maurizio] Sarri who already knows his characteristics very well," Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, told TV Play in Italy.

"But also Juve, who have a great director of sport like Cristiano Giuntoli, who he spent many years with at Napoli.

"I would not rule out a return to Napoli with new coach [Francesco] Calzona, who used to work with Sarri before that."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Jorginho and the midfielder is also popular among the current squad.

His experience is proving valuable for a young Arsenal group, who are fighting to win the Champions League and Premier League.

Arsenal are next in action when they travel to Sheffield United on Monday night and Jorginho will hope to keep his place.

The Italian will face competition for his spot in the team as Thomas Partey is back fit.