Arsenal transfer news: Edu insists ‘strategy’ will be to focus on adding ‘one or two players’

Arsenal technical director Edu has revealed the club will focus on signing “one or two players” this summer.

Mikel Arteta was backed over the course of the last summer window, bringing in six players as the Spaniard looked to evolve the team he inherited from Unai Emery, who in turn was working with a squad to have gone stale under Arsene Wenger.

Part of Arsenal’s model has been to focus on developing young players under Arteta, who has reduced the average age in the squad drastically, while also moving the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the club.

Largely, the players brought in have had a positive impact at the Emirates and could yet lead Arsenal back into the Champions League next season.

Still, the club were criticised for a lack of action in the January transfer window and their decision not to invest will likely come under even more scrutiny should they fall out of the top four.

Edu, however, has revealed the club will focus on quality over quantity.

“We’re going to focus on signing one or two players,” he told ESPN.

“After last summer’s revolution, we need the next step.

“We’ve [got] our strategy ready.”