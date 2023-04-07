Arsenal transfer news: Declan Rice told to join Gunners with Mikel Arteta set to be backed this summer

Andy Carroll has told former West Ham teammate Declan Rice to join Arsenal this summer.

Standard Sport understands the England international is the Gunners’ No.1 target and there is a confidence they can beat both Manchester clubs and Chelsea to his signing.

Mikel Arteta is set to be backed after a brilliant campaign, one which could end with a long-awaited fourth Premier League title for the club.

West Ham are understood to have accepted Rice will leave this summer as the 24-year-old has no intention of signing an extension to his current contract.

He has entered the final two years of his deal and though competition is expected to be fierce, Arsenal are thought to be leading the race.

Arteta is said to be a big fan of Rice and views him as an ideal option to operate either at the base of his midfield or even as a No.8.

While Chelsea have previously been keen and Manchester City are expected to be in the market for a midfielder, Carroll tipped Arsenal as Rice’s ideal destination.

“I’d like to see Declan at Arsenal to be honest – I’m not an Arsenal fan but I like the way they’re playing at the minute,” he told The Metro.

“The way Mikel Arteta has them playing and the young lads coming through – you see the team and the average age is incredible.”