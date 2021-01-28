Arsenal transfer latest: Mikel Arteta provides update on Nelson, Mustafi, Torreira and Maitland-Niles

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on several players’ futures at Arsenal given there are just days left until the January transfer window shuts.

Reiss Nelson has struggled for minutes this season and he is being linked with a move this month, possibly to the Championship.

Defender Shkodran Mustafi is also hungry for action and, with just six months left on his current contract, he is attracting interest from Lazio.

Arteta discussed the future of that pair and others in his press conference on Thursday and you can read what he had to say below…

On Lucas Torreira’s loan spell at Atletico Madrid being cut short, Arteta said:

“We have been talking to Lucas, Edu has been very close to the situation. He hasn’t been playing as many minutes as he would like, as we would like, but to be fair the team is doing so well in Spain and it is understandable they don’t change the team so much.

“We just want to be right behind Lucas, protect him, help him make the right decisions for the future, so let’s see what happens.

“But we are monitoring the situation very closely. I don’t know. At the moment he’s going to stay at Atletico, that’s my belief and I don’t know if that is going to change in the next two or three days.”

On Nelson possibly leaving on loan, Arteta said:

“That's a conversation that we are having with the players that are not having a lot of time.

“Obviously we want to keep their development going and we will make decision in the next three days with some of them on what the best thing is to do.

“We try to be clear and transparent with what the plans are and their roles in the team and after that, we decide on the best thing for the players and the club.”

On Mustafi leaving now or staying until the summer, Arteta said:

“He’s another situation at the moment that is opening and we are having conversations internally with the player and agent. We will see what the right solution is for this one as well. We are monitoring the situation, I cannot say much more than that. We have conversations ongoing and we'll see what's the best [decision] at the end of the transfer window.”

On Ainsley Maitland-Niles being concerned by a lack of minutes, Arteta said:

“Yes, it is a concern when there is international football involved as well and the chance to reach that opportunity. I understand that Ainsley wants more minutes and what he needs to do is fight, train and challenge his teammates and show us that he can be one of our starters.”

