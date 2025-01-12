Arsenal transfer need grows louder as painful week pushes trophies further out of reach

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Arsenal are out of the FA Cup after they were beaten by Manchester United on penalties.

The Gunners wasted a host of great chances in 90 minutes and extra-time, with the two sides locked at 1-1 then.

United scored all five of their penalties in the shootout, while Kai Havertz missed for Arsenal as they crashed out in the third round.

Bruno Fernandes had put the visitors ahead early in the second half, but Mikel Arteta’s side were able to fight back.

Diogo Dalot was sent off just after the hour mark and Arsenal equalised moments later through Gabriel.

The momentum was with the hosts, but they were unable to find a winner and for the second season in a row are out of the FA Cup in the third round.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal in action…

(REUTERS)

Familiar struggles as Arsenal crash out

This was a script those at Emirates Stadium have seen before. In fact, it was only on Tuesday that they witnessed it as Arsenal lost to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Gunners are still in that competition - just - but they are out of the FA Cup and watching the analysis of this match back will make painful viewing.

Against Newcastle, Arteta’s side had 23 shots and 48 touches in the opposition box, and they failed to score. Against United, they had 26 shots and 55 touches in the opposition box, scoring once.

They missed a hatful of chances, while Martin Odegaard also had a penalty saved. Havertz was the most guilty party and could have played for another two hours without scoring.

He missed two huge chances in the second half and the fact he missed his penalty in the shootout, too, summed up his afternoon.

Havertz will suffer the brunt of criticism in the coming days, however he merely highlights Arsenal’s wider issue.

They are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and this defeat to United was yet another reminder of that.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Injury woes continue

Arteta was hoping it would be fourth time lucky in his search to find a replacement for Bukayo Saka.

Since the England star injured his hamstring last month, Arteta has been experimenting with options on the right flank as he tries to find solutions to coping without Saka.

Gabriel Jesus was the fourth player to get a start here, following on from Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The Brazilian has played there before, including in his time at Manchester City, and he looked bright early on against United.

Arsenal, however, were dealt a hammer blow when Jesus was forced to be taken off on a stretcher just before half-time.

The striker was attempting to tackle Manchester United captain Fernandes when his knee appeared to buckle.

Given Jesus’ history of knee injuries and the fact he left the pitch with his shirt over his face, Arsenal will fear the worst.

The Brazilian had looked back to his best in recent weeks and came into this match with six goals in his last six games.

Any serious injury would place further pressure on Arsenal to sign a forward this month, given Saka is out until at least March and Nwaneri is out right now with a muscle injury, too.

Jesus going off on a stretcher overshadowed another injury for Arsenal, which was revealed before kick-off.

Riccardo Calafiori was left out of the squad entirely, with the club confirming that was due to injury.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sterling’s promising cameo

Jesus going off meant that the player who was signed to be cover for Saka this season finally got a chance.

Raheem Sterling has found opportunities had to come by since joining Arsenal on loan from Chelsea in the summer.

A knee injury picked up the week that Saka tore his hamstring hindered him further and this was Sterling’s first appearance since December 18.

The 30-year-old could get a run of games now if Jesus is out and he put in a decent showing here.

Sterling was happy to take his opposite man on and a few times got past him to put in some dangerous crosses.

He was involved in the penalty that Arsenal won, driving forward and playing in Kai Havertz - who was, softly admittedly, brought down by Harry Maguire.

There is a long way to go for Sterling, but this was at least something to build off.