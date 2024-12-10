Arsenal, Tottenham Prepared to Rival PSG for £25M-Rated Liverpool Transfer Target

In the final days of the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain expressed interest in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. While a move didn’t materialize, a recent report suggests the Ligue 1 club remains eager to pursue the Nigerian standout.

In October, Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Lookman is open to taking on a new challenge, fueling speculation about a potential winter transfer.

More recently, TEAMtalk noted that West Ham United are among several clubs monitoring the Atalanta winger. With teams eyeing his possible return to the Premier League, Atalanta are reportedly seeking over £60 million for the transfer.

Ademola Lookman draws Premier League interest

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Lookman, currently contracted with Atalanta until 2026, is valued at around £25 million. While a January transfer appears unlikely, a move during the summer window might be more realistic.

According to GIVE ME SPORT, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring the 26-year-old closely over the past year, with scouts from all four clubs recently keeping tabs on him.

Italian journalist Paolo Paganini shared with TuttoMercatoWeb that the Ligue 1 club remains interested in Lookman, even after missing out on signing him late in the summer transfer window.

“Lookman? I know that PSG’s summer interest has remained intact,” Paganini said. “He is on Paris Saint-Germain’s shopping list, but it remains to be seen if Atalanta can do without someone like Lookman in January.”