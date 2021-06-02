Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United join race for £13m Lille right-back Zeki Celik

(AP)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in Lille right-back Zeki Celik.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a good season with Lille, helping them win Ligue 1, and he is expected to be on the move this summer.

Celik, who has two years left on his current contract, is valued at around €15million (£13m) and Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs are all monitoring his situation.

The Turkey international, who will be playing at Euro 2020 this summer, would be willing to listen to offers from all three clubs and he is also understood to be on the radar of clubs in Europe.

One of those is Inter Milan, who are tracking Celik amid fears Achraf Hakimi could leave for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Arsenal are in the market for a right-back during the upcoming transfer window as Hector Bellerin is expected to leave.

The Spaniard is currently attracting interest from Real Betis, but there are fears as to whether they have the financial power to tie up a deal for 26-year-old.

Celik has emerged as a contender to replace Bellerin, with the Gunners impressed by the right-back’s performances this season. In particular, his skill in possession and threat going forward, along with his ability to press and win possession high up the pitch.

The 24-year-old’s age profile is also attractive to Arsenal, fitting the profile Mikel Arteta is looking for along with other options such as Max Aarons of Norwich, who has enjoyed an excellent season as the Canaries secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Norwich are braced for bids for the 21-year-old and they have even expressed an interest in Celik as a possible replacement, though the Lille defender is focused on more established top-flight options.

