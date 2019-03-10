Arsenal tops Manchester United to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first Premier League loss

Granit Xhaka celebrates scoring the only goal Arsenal would need Sunday against Manchester United. (Reuters/Eddie Keogh)

The battle for England’s fourth and final spot in next season’s Champions League is wide open after Arsenal handed Manchester United its first Premier League defeat in 13 games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In a hugely entertaining, wide-open, end-to-end match that ended 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in North London, the Gunners leapfrogged United into fourth. Granit Xhaka gave the hosts the only goal they would need just 12 minutes in, wrong-footing United keeper David de Gea with a wicked swerving shot:

The teams had already traded a host of opportunities by that stage. Red-hot Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku — who scored twice in a midweek comeback at Paris Saint-Germain that sent United to the Champions League quarterfinals — hit the crossbar with the best of the lot, off a seeing-eye cross from Luke Shaw. By the time the first half was over, Arsenal and Manchester United had combined for 19 shots. The execution wasn’t quite there even if the excitement was, though, with just three of the attempts actually on frame.

As the contest wore on, the visitors appeared more likely to equalize than the hosts did to add another. Lukaku had another golden chance five minutes after the intermission as Marcus Rashford fed him the ball on a platter, only for alert Gunners backstop Bernd Leno to race off his line and stone the gigantic Belgian striker from point-blank range.

Then the match turned the home team’s way yet again. As United continued to knock on the door with wave after wave of unsuccessful counterattacks, Arsenal began to take advantage of the extra space the other way. Speedy forward Alexandre Lacazette stretched the field, launching Unai Emery’s men on their own counters whenever they regained possession. Suddenly, Arsenal was back in control.

Solskjaer’s injury-depleted defense held firm at first. Finally, however, the crafty Lacazette suckered Brazilian midfielder Fred into fouling him inside the box. Replays showed minimal contact. But referee Jonathan Moss pointed to the spot nonetheless, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no mistake with an audacious down-the-middle shot that left De Gea fooled again:

It’s hard to overstate how important the win is for Emery and the Gunners. Arsenal has been desperate for a return to the Champions League — and the tens of millions in additional revenue it provides — after missing out on Europe’s top club competition the past two seasons. Beating a surging United squad that had won 10 times in the Prem since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on Dec. 19 was imperative, but also daunting given that form.

And unlike their guests, the Gunners went into the tilt not after a stirring triumph in European play but rather the polar opposite; Arsenal got thumped 3-1 Thursday at French club Rennes in the Europa Leagu. That Emery was able to summon this sort of result after that fresh disappointment suggests the Londoners won’t fold down the stretch. With sixth-place Chelsea just three points behind them and a game in hand, any slip-up could be fatal.

As for United, that first league loss under Solskjaer was going to come eventually. In a way, it’s no surprise that it happened immediately after the biggest win yet under the club legend. It will be fascinating to see how the Red Devils respond.

Doug McIntyre covers soccer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

