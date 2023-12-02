Arsenal too strong for Wolves but complacency nearly costs them dearly

Mikel Arteta will be relieved to come away with three points after Oleksandr Zinchenko's error - AP/Alastair Grant

For all the defensive security that Arsenal have built this season, and for all the protection that the remarkable Declan Rice offers in midfield, the sense remains that Mikel Arteta’s side are still capable of sabotaging their own cause.

Defensive errors are no longer as commonplace as they once were in these parts, but they still happen — and they still transform Arsenal’s matches for the worse.

For 86 minutes of this meeting with Wolves, Arsenal were strolling. There was a glorious arrogance to them at times, with Rice dominating the midfield and Bukayo Saka owning his full-back. Martin Odegaard sparkled, Gabriel Magalhaes bullied the Wolves forwards and David Raya was relaxed between the posts.

And then one mistake, on this occasion by Oleksandr Zinchenko, and suddenly the old nervousness returns. For the remaining 10 minutes of the match, Arsenal’s supporters were on their feet not through excitement but because of anxiety. Such was the sense of worry, one of the loudest cheers of the afternoon was triggered by Raya catching a harmless cross.

In those final moments it all felt like the Emirates of a different era. From the end of the Arsene Wenger regime, perhaps, or the darker days of Unai Emery’s tenure. Few home crowds can convey angst as effectively as this one in north London.

The difference between the teams of old and Arteta’s current outfit, of course, is that the current Arsenal are capable of surviving such moments of high stress. And survive they did here, as Saka and Odegaard’s goals were enough to secure the three points that keep them on top of the Premier League table.

Overall, Arteta will be content with another promising performance. Arsenal attacked hard and fast, scoring early for the first time in the league this season, and should really have struck three or four goals by the time Matheus Cunha punished Zinchenko’s error in the closing stages.