Arsenal told top target Mykhaylo Mudryk is a ‘future Ballon d’Or winner’ as talks continue

Top target: Arsenal are expected to make another offer for Mudryk (AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has backed Mykhaylo Mudryk to win the Ballon d’Or.

The Shakhtar Donetsk winger is Arsenal’s leading target ahead of the January transfer window and the Premier League leaders have already seen an offer worth £55m rejected.

Talks are continuing and another bid is expected, with the Ukrainian club admitting they would be open to selling the 21-year-old should the right offer - which they hope to be something approaching the £100m that took Jack Grealish to Manchester City from Aston Villa - emerge.

De Zerbi oversaw part of Mudryk’s development and the forward scored two goals while registering nine assists in 19 appearances under the Italian’s watch. Together, the pair won the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2021 before De Zerbi’s exit as a result of the Russian invasion.

The Brighton boss welcomes Mikel Arteta’s side to the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve and spoke in glowing terms of his former player.

"Mudryk is a fantastic player, but Brighton can’t buy him," the Italian told La Repubblica.

"I like him, because I like all my ex-players. But Brighton can’t buy him, Arsenal, I don’t know.

"I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future. I know the value of Mudryk, he has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or."