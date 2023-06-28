Arsenal told to improve £105m bid for Declan Rice as West Ham stand firm on latest offer

Arsenal told to improve £105m bid for Declan Rice as West Ham stand firm on latest offer

West Ham have told Arsenal to improve the terms of their third bid worth £105million for Declan Rice.

Arsenal’s latest offer comprised of an initial fee of £100m plus £5m in add-ons, which would make Rice the second most expensive British player in history.

Standard Sport understands West Ham have not accepted the bid as they are unhappy with the payment structure, which they feel is spread over too many years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE blog: Follow the latest news, gossip and rumours!

Arsenal will now look to find a compromise to get a deal over the line for the England midfielder.

The Gunners have already had two offers rejected for Rice, while Manchester City have had one turned down.

City’s offer of £80m plus £10m in add-ons was rejected on Tuesday.

Rice has indicated a preference to move to Arsenal, where he would be a key part of Mikel Arteta’s project.

The chance to play for Pep Guardiola’s treble winners would be enticing, though, and City are in the market for new midfielders after captain Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona for free.