Arsenal told to 'break the bank' to sign Ivan Toney - or else they won't win Premier League title

Arsenal will not win the Premier League title unless they sign a top striker this month, according to Ally McCoist.

The pundit has urged the Gunners to "break the bank" and land Ivan Toney, who has now served his eight-month suspension from football for betting breaches.

“I like Eddie Nketiah but I don’t think he is going to win you the Premier League," McCoist told talkSPORT BET. "He will score goals and chip in a fair amount, but if you’re talking about Arsenal wanting to win the league, I don’t think they’re going to do it with Nketiah as their number nine – as harsh as it may sound.

“Right now, Arsenal don’t have anybody that they can turn to who will score them 15, 20, 25 goals in a season. Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus will still score goals, but not as many as they need to win the title – that is the problem.

“Ivan Toney is exactly what Arsenal need! He is a proper, out-and-out centre forward. He can drop in and link the play if you want him to, but he also gets in the box and scores goals.

“Victor Osimhen is another player who can do that and he would be my number one pick. However, if it is a question as to whether Arsenal should break the bank to sign Ivan Toney, the answer is yes.

“Dominic Solanke should move in the January transfer window, all day. Right now he is in an unbelievably rich vein of form and that might not last. Therefore, he may never get another opportunity to move to a club like Tottenham or Arsenal.

“If he gets the opportunity to move to a top club, for me, it is an absolute no-brainer. He has to move.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has insisted he wants to keep Toney, despite him being out of contract in 18 months' time. That might suggest this window would be a prime time to cash in on the England international, but the Bees' relegation worries will impact their decision.

During a recent YouTube video for the club's official channel, the player insisted he was "staying".

Arsenal, as well as fellow interested party Chelsea, are thought to be unlikely to invest heavily in the January market with sales required before they can buy.