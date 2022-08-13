Arsenal target Sandro Tonali addresses AC Milan future amid £40m transfer links

(Getty Images)

Arsenal have been dealt a sizeable blow in their pursuit of Sandro Tonali as the summer transfer deadline looms ever closer.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the Gunners had entered into early talks with AC Milan over a £40million deal for the highly-rated Italian international midfielder, 22, who has gone from strength to strength in Serie A after an initial loan move from Brescia that was made permanent last year.

However, speaking in a recent interview with Sette Magazine in Milan, Tonali hailed the impact that a move to the Rossoneri had on his burgeoning career and confirmed that he wanted to remain at the San Siro for the foreseeable future.

“[Joining AC Milan] was the right thing to do and my development has been a natural consequence,” he said.

“Being in a team permanently is not like being out on loan. It’s a detail that alone counts little, but makes the difference by adding other factors.

“If you play badly while on loan, you can be worried the club won’t sign you. I joined Milan at the right moment and I want to stay.”

There was better news for Arsenal regarding their attempts to sign Yeremy Pino, however.

The Spain teenager is reportedly in Mikel Arteta’s sights as he looks to add a new winger to his squad before the current window shuts for business on September 1.

And former Arsenal boss Unai Emery admitted on Friday ahead of their LaLiga opener against Valladolid that Villarreal would likely have to sell Pino if a sufficient offer was made.

“If an offer arrives for players like Yeremy Pino, then he will have to leave,” Emery said. “We have a responsibility with the club. It is what it is.”