Arsenal target Mikel Merino ordered back to Real Sociedad training as Gunners ponder bid

Arsenal target Mikel Merino has returned to pre-season training with Real Sociedad.

The midfielder had been on an extended break after helping Spain win Euro 2024 this summer.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay had last week expressed doubts about whether Merino would join up for pre-season training, given Arsenal’s interest in him.

“I don’t know, we are aware that Merino has offers, and we know them,” Aperribay was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

“The conversation with him and those around him has been very sincere and I hope his decision is to stay, he already knows that we want him to stay. He has had a renewal offer for some time. And if not, we will try to negotiate the best way out for Real Sociedad.”

Mikel Merino reported for pre-season training with Sociedad on Monday morning (AFP via Getty Images)

But Merino reported for pre-season training on Monday morning, along with the three other Sociedad players in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad - Alex Remiro, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Real Sociedad have their final pre-season friendly this week, when they take on Union Berlin on Friday, and it remains to be seen whether Merino takes part.

Arsenal want to sign a new midfielder and their interest in Merino pre-dates the Euros.

The 28-year-old impressed in Germany this summer and scored the winner for Spain in their dramatic quarter-final win over Germany.

Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Merino, although their pursuit of him is set to cool now they are signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea for £33million.

Merino is into the final year of his contract at Real Sociedad and has so far been unwilling to sign an extension.

The La Liga club risk losing him for free next summer and reports in Spain claim they could be prepared to let him go now for around €30m (£25.7m).