Arsenal target Douglas Luiz 'happy to hear' transfer rumours but focused on Aston Villa role

Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Douglas Luiz insists he is "happy" to be linked with other clubs but remains fully focused on his role at Aston Villa.

Familiar transfer speculation surrounding the Brazil midfielder has begun to ramp up again as the opening of the January window inches ever closer, with Luiz having played an instrumental part in high-flying Villa's superb campaign to date.

The 25-year-old has been an ever-present for Unai Emery's side, helping them into the Premier League top four and the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Luiz has scored six goals and laid on four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this term, leading to renewed rumours over a potential move away from Villa Park in 2024.

Arsenal failed with three bids worth up to £25million for the player last summer, with Standard Sport understanding that the title-challenging Gunners remain long-term admirers of the former Manchester City man as they target another new midfielder in January.

Liverpool are among the other clubs to be heavily linked with Luiz, who signed a new contract until 2026 after that failed Arsenal saga last year.

However, Villa view the 2020 Olympic gold medalist as a key part of their future and while he's flattered by the interest from elsewhere, isn't focused on pursuing a move away at this time.

Douglas Luiz has been at the heart of Aston Villa's incredible form under Unai Emery (Getty Images)

"I am very happy to hear the stories but I am here at Aston Villa," Luiz told Sky Sports before Wednesday night's high-profile visit of former club City to Villa Park. "My focus is totally here. I don't spend a lot of time looking at the stories.

"I see them, but I don't focus on that and I'm not looking at it every day. My head is here at Aston Villa."

Luiz has made 173 total appearances for Villa after joining from City in a £15m deal in the summer of 2019, scoring 18 goals and registering as many assists.