Arsenal target becoming net-zero by 2040

Arsenal have announced they have become the only football club in the world to have a net-zero target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The club committed to reach net-zero by 2040 when it signed up to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework four years ago, in turn becoming the first club in the Premier League to do so.

The approval means that Arsenal’s action plan for net-zero aligns with the most ambitious pathway to limit global temperature rises, as the SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science.

The Gunners’ plan includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 42 per cent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels, before increasing that to 90 per cent by 2040.

Arsenal will report annually on the progress against these targets to ensure transparency and accountability in line with SBTi standards.

Upon the announcement, Arsenal Managing Director, Richard Garlick, said, “We are in a privileged position where the actions we take inspire change on a global scale, and our goal is to drive sustainability together with our people, our supporters, and all our communities around the world.

“Reducing our impact sits right at the heart of our club strategy, and today is about ensuring we are accountable as we continue our journey to net-zero.”

Arsenal Director of ESG, Hannah Mansour also said, “We’re proud that our net-zero target has today been approved by the SBTi, which is part of our commitment to being thorough and transparent in reducing our footprint.

“We continue to take actions that deliver against this target, focused on reducing emissions across our value chain. The full extent of the actions we’re taking for our environment go beyond the scope of our SBTi-approved net-zero target.

“We will also continue to partner for our goals with our commercial and local partners to help our communities adapt to the effects of climate change.

“This includes encouraging supporters to make sustainable choices and promote more sustainable travel options, and using our platform to educate, lift voices and inspire action in our local and global communities.”