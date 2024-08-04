Update: Arsenal talks for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino continue to advance

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has looked set for the exit door for several months now, and it looks as if he is only headed in one direction. Arsenal are continuing to progress in talks for Merino.

The 27-year-old has been a standout for La Real more or less since joining the club, but has not accepted a contract offer that according to President Jokin Aperribay has been on the table for the past year. As Matteo Moretto wrote on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Merino has given his approval for a move to Arsenal, and personal terms have been agreed.

In addition, Arsenal continue to make progress in their talks with the Txuri-Urdin too. The main point on discussion currently is how much of the fee will be fixed and what amount will be based on the meeting of certain objectives.

After Merino rejected the advances of Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona, who had shown interest in Merino, decided midfield was no longer a priority for them, the path has been cleared for them to make the move for the Euro 2024-winner. Save a major surprise, it looks as if all roads lead to the Emirates for Merino.