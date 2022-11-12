Arsenal takes 5-point lead over City into World Cup break

  • Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates scoring against Arsenal with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
    1/7

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates scoring against Arsenal with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus reaches for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
    2/7

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus reaches for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gestures at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. Brentford won 2-1.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    3/7

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gestures at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. Brentford won 2-1.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    4/7

    APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League

    Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chelsea manager Graham Potter looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    5/7

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Chelsea manager Graham Potter looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
    6/7

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    7/7

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates scoring against Arsenal with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus reaches for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gestures at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. Brentford won 2-1.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Chelsea manager Graham Potter looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
STEVE DOUGLAS
·5 min read

As the Premier League gets ready to pause for the World Cup, some unlikely storylines are in place for the second half of the season.

Arsenal has a five-point lead and is undoubtedly Manchester City's biggest challenger for its title.

Newcastle is increasingly looking like a team with enough quality to get into the Champions League.

Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, meanwhile, might do well to finish the season in their respective jobs at Chelsea and Everton.

The final round of matches before a six-week break saw Arsenal respond to City's shock 2-1 home loss to Brentford by beating Wolverhampton 2-0 to open up its biggest lead so far in the league.

Martin Odegaard's goals in the 55th and 75th minutes earned Arsenal a 12th win in 14 games. The only points Mikel Arteta's team will have dropped before Christmas came in a loss at Manchester United and a draw at Southampton, a brilliant run of results that few could have seen coming.

While Arsenal's players maintained their intensity at Molineux, City's stars — including the recalled Erling Haaland — were unusually flat at Etihad Stadium as Ivan Toney reacted to his snub by England for the World Cup by scoring the opener in the 16th and the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Phil Foden had equalized for City, which is two points clear of third-place Newcastle after its 1-0 win over crisis-hit Chelsea.

CHELSEA CRISIS

Newcastle has now won five straight games to boost its improbable — at least this season — bid to qualify for the Champions League in its first full season under Saudi ownership.

Seven points separate Newcastle and fifth-place Manchester United, which visits Fulham in one of two games taking place on Sunday.

Joe Willock's curling shot from outside the area condemned Chelsea to its third loss in a row. Its only wins in the last eight games have come in the Champions League, with a defeat at Manchester City also eliminating Chelsea from the League Cup in midweek.

“We are in a bad moment," said Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September and is regularly tinkering with his lineup in search of the right formula. “We take the break to recharge and go again.”

The long break will test the faith that Chelsea’s American owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, have in the man they chose to lead their overhaul of the London club.

LATE AGAIN

Late comebacks are becoming Tottenham's trademark.

The latest rally came in a wild 4-3 win at home to Leeds, which saw Spurs come from behind three times before a double from Rodrigo Bentancur — in the 81st and 83rd minutes — sealed victory.

Tottenham's last three wins have come from losing positions — from 2-0 down at Bournemouth, with Bentancur netting the winner in stoppage time; and 2-1 at Marseille to seal progress in the Champions League.

Harry Kane scored Tottenham's first goal for his 13th of the season, while American midfielder Tyler Adams was sent off in the 87th for two yellow cards for Leeds.

NUNEZ SETTLING

Darwin Núñez will head to the World Cup having finally hit his stride in his first season at Liverpool.

The Uruguay striker scored twice in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Southampton, which was managed for the first time by Nathan Jones after he came in as a replacement for Ralph Hasenhuttl this week.

Núñez, who joined for $75 million from Benfica, is starting to score steadily for Jurgen Klopp's team. That's seven goals in his last 10 matches and he now looks settled in his role on the left of a front three.

Liverpool climbed to sixth place, seven points off the Champions League spots.

WORLD CUP SCARES

Two days after earning a surprise England call-up for the World Cup, James Maddison sustained an injury that threatened to jeopardize his chances of going to Qatar.

Maddison, however, played down the right hamstring problem that forced him off the field soon after opening the scoring for Leicester in its 2-0 win at West Ham.

“It should be fine," the 25-year-old Maddison said. "Yeah, I think so.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, who saw Harvey Barnes score the second goal, said Maddison came off as a precaution.

In another injury worry, Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka came off in the 16th minute of Arsenal's win at Wolves with an unspecified issue. He sustained the problem early and briefly played on.

EVERTON'S TROUBLES

Everton's players and manager Frank Lampard were berated and subjected to jeers and whistles as they went over toward the travelling support after the final whistle of the team's 3-0 loss at Bournemouth.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, in particular, was seen remonstrating with Everton's supporters before captain Seamus Coleman and Lampard seemingly attempted to defuse the situation.

Pickford was partially at fault for Bournemouth's opener, scored by Marcus Tavernier, before further goals by Kieffer Moore and Jadon Anthony as Everton plunged to within a point and a place of the relegation zone.

Lampard felt his team's display warranted the reaction from fans, four days after Everton lost 4-1 at the same ground in the League Cup.

“The fans have a right to be disappointed," Lampard said, “because they’ve come down here twice this week and seen poor performances and before that we’ve been going OK.”

Nottingham Forest is just behind Everton after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 to climb off the bottom of the standings. Wilfried Zaha missed a penalty.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury gears up to add to his records

    The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Position players

    Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins could bolster the team's position player group by signing one of these three players.

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out for season with shoulder injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run. “I was about to throw the ball to Darnell, but I guess he thought I was scrambling already, so he had turned around,” Fields said Wednesday. “Once I saw that, I tucked the ball down and ran

  • Former Pacific FC captain Jamar Dixon moves into CPL team's front office

    Former captain Jamar Dixon has moved into the Pacific FC front office as the Canadian Premier League club’s manager of football and player development. Dixon, 33, announced Sept. 30 that this would be his last season as a player. The veteran midfielder and Pacific, which won the CPL title in 2021, lost 3-1 on aggregate to Atletico Ottawa in the 2022 playoff semifinals. The club announced his new role Tuesday. "Pacific FC has been such a big part of my life and I am excited to continue building t

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Kaylyn Kyle on the economics and realities of women's soccer

    Kaylyn Kyle has parlayed years of soccer with the Canadian national team and in pro leagues into a bustling career as a broadcast soccer analyst. What sets Kyle apart isn't just her deep knowledge of the game and tactics, but her willingness to speak plainly about the issues and players before her. Kyle is not afraid to court controversy, nor to call out poor behaviour when she sees it. She's brutally honest about the economics of being an NWSL player. And when she argues in favour of a Canadian

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Oilers' stars can't cover Jack Campbell's flaws

    For all of Edmonton's offensive weapons, the Oilers need Jack Campbell to start performing like a $25M goaltender or give the starting gloves to backup goaltender Stuart Skinner.

  • Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-yea

  • Canucks open road trip with 6-4 win over struggling Senators

    OTTAWA — Bo Horvat scored twice Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks came back twice from a goal down for 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. Connor Garland had two assists in the win as the Canucks opened a five-game road trip. Horvat scored from the top of the crease 1:16 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie and Brock Boeser scored on the power play at 8:18 to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead. Tim Stutzle got a power-play goal at 14:03 to pull the Senators to within a goal at 4-3, but Jack Stud