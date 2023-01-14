Arsenal stung by Chelsea's Mudryk deal – so where do they go from here?

Sam Dean
·4 min read
Mykhailo Mudryk in action for Shakhtar Donetsk - Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Mykhailo Mudryk in action for Shakhtar Donetsk - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

As recently as last week, Arsenal were in the process of finalising their plans to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad with the signings of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix. There was full agreement within the club that Arteta was in need of more forward options, especially following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, and these were the players that they wanted.

Careful planning can only take you so far, however, when a rival from down the road is simply willing to throw more cash at the same targets. First Felix went to Chelsea, with Arsenal unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid’s financial demands, and now the move for Mudryk has also been hijacked by the executives at Stamford Bridge.

The loss of Mudryk, which is expected to be officially confirmed in the coming hours after a deal was agreed in dramatic circumstances on Saturday afternoon, is especially galling for Arsenal. Even when it emerged earlier this month that Chelsea were interested, there was confidence in north London that Mudryk had his heart set on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

With Chelsea happy to offer a more favourable financial package to Shakhtar, though, the situation changed. And now, assuming there are no more unexpected twists, Arsenal must endure the sight of their two top targets in shirts of Chelsea blue, while they continue to seek reinforcements elsewhere.

Joao Felix in action for Chelsea - Darren Walsh/Getty Images
Joao Felix in action for Chelsea - Darren Walsh/Getty Images

So, where do Arsenal go from there? The first point to make is that they always have back-up options, in every transfer window. But there is a reason that Arsenal do not usually like doing business in January, and there is an acceptance within the club that pivoting to a different target now, at this time of the season, will not be straightforward.

Another problem is that the entire footballing world knows that Arsenal have money to spend. Their final bid for Mudryk was worth more than £50 million in initial fees, and millions more in potential add-ons. Any football executive with a brain will now be demanding similar amounts for their club’s player, should Arsenal come calling.

There will be frustrated supporters who feel that Arsenal should have matched Chelsea’s offer, which differed on the structuring and those all-important add-ons. But Arsenal were never going to go higher than their valuation of Mudryk and, as Telegraph Sport reported earlier this month, they had no intention of becoming involved in a bidding war.

On the pitch this season, Arsenal have been living a dream. Sadly for them, though, the usual financial realities do still apply. If they were to pay over-the-odds for Mudryk now, it would mean changing their plans for the summer, when the squad rebuild under Arteta is set to continue at pace.

It should not be forgotten that Arsenal were in a similar position last January. They wanted to sign a striker, but could not find a deal that fell within their financial capabilities at the time. Instead they chose to wait, ultimately buying Jesus from Manchester City a few months later.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring for Arsenal - Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images
Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring for Arsenal - Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images

The argument from dissenting supporters is that their failure to buy a striker last winter, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club, ultimately cost Arsenal a place in the Champions League.

The counter-argument is that, if they had gambled on a new forward this time last year, they would not have been able to buy Jesus this summer. Would the team be better off now without Jesus? Was there anyone out there last year who would have been a better long-term fit than the Brazilian?

None of this is to say that the loss of Mudryk will not hurt Arsenal and Arteta. Significant time and effort had gone into this deal, and it is clear that the 22-year-old is a player of enormous potential.

The scale of Arsenal’s depth problem had been underlined earlier in the day, during the Manchester derby. Manchester United were able to freshen their attack by bringing Antony – an £82m winger – off the bench. Manchester City did the same with Jack Grealish, who cost £100m.

On Sunday, in a crucial north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Arteta will have no such quality on his bench. In Arsenal’s three league matches since Christmas, there has been only one recognised forward among the substitutes: Marquinhos, a Brazilian teenager who cost £3m.

Emile Smith Rowe, at least, has now made his return after long-term injury. But he is not fully fit, and he alone will not be enough for Arsenal. They know they need more forwards, more goals and more options. Their problem now, after Chelsea beat them to the two players they wanted the most, is finding them in time.

