Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino hailed as ‘sensational’ and tipped for huge future after Blackpool stunner

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino has been hailed as “sensational” and tipped to become a star of the future as he continues to impress out on loan.

The highly-rated Gunners academy graduate has wasted little time in making his mark amid a first sustained exposure to senior first-team football during a season-long stint in the Championship with Blackpool.

Patino has continued to thrive since returning from injury at the beginning of the month, further endearing himself to adoring Tangerine supporters - who chanted his name throughout - by scoring a brilliant goal in Saturday’s 4-2 home win over fierce rivals Preston North End.

The 19-year-old showed superb technique and a deft touch to almost pass the ball into the bottom corner from all of 25 yards to put Michael Appleton’s side 2-1 up in an entertaining lunchtime Lancashire derby at Bloomfield Road.

It was the second goal of Patino’s loan spell so far as he also found the net in a losing effort at Millwall in September.

And Blackpool team-mate Jerry Yates - who notched a brace against Preston - was effusive in his praise of the teenager, left in awe of his ability as he backed him for the very top.

“He’s sensational,” Yates said. “He deserves all the credit. Hearing the fans singing his song for 90 minutes I bet is surreal to be honest.

“He’s only young, but the way he has took to the Championship is unbelievable. He’ll be a top, top player.”