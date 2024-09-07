New Arsenal star injured on international duty

Arsenal’s new signing Riccardo Calafiori faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury during Italy‘s impressive 3-1 victory over France in the Nations League.

The Italian left-back, who joined the Gunners this summer from Bologna, was forced off in the second half after a heavy collision with Ousmane Dembele.

Italy’s defender #03 Federico Dimarco (C) gestures as Italy’s defender #05 Riccardo Calafiori lies on the football pitch during the UEFA Nations League Group A2 football match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris on September 6, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The incident, which occurred in the 71st minute, left both Arsenal and Italy concerned as Calafiori initially tried to continue playing but was ultimately substituted.

Early reports suggest the 22-year-old may have suffered a calf or ankle injury, and his club will be monitoring his recovery ahead of the crucial North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in next weekend.

Italy’s defender #05 Riccardo Calafiori lies on the football pitch during the UEFA Nations League Group A2 football match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris on September 6, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Calafiori’s injury came at an unfortunate time for both club and country, overshadowing what was otherwise a fantastic night for Italy. The Azzurri managed to overturn an early lead given to France by Bradley Barcola, who scored within the first 12 seconds of the match.

Federico Dimarco’s equaliser at the 30-minute mark was followed by second-half strikes from Davide Frattesi and Giacomo Raspadori, sealing Italy’s first victory in Paris in over seven decades.

William Saliba, another key Arsenal player, struggled throughout the match, particularly during Italy’s second and third goals, which exposed France’s defensive frailties. The French side, initially dominant after Barcola’s early goal, lost momentum and failed to deal with Italy’s high-energy press.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 06: Mateo Retegui of Italy competes for the ball with William Saliba of France during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between France and Italy at Parc des Princes stadium on September 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, this injury to Calafiori compounds an already tricky situation in terms of squad depth.

Arteta is already without Mikel Merino, another summer signing, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With crucial fixtures on the horizon, including a derby against Spurs, Arsenal’s medical team will be under pressure to assess the severity of Calafiori’s issue as quickly as possible.

Italy’s goalkeeper #01 Gianluigi Donnarumma gestures as Italy’s defender #05 Riccardo Calafiori lies on the football pitch during the UEFA Nations League Group A2 football match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris on September 6, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Calafiori has impressed since his arrival at the Emirates, quickly adapting to Arteta’s style of play, and his potential absence would be a blow to the Gunners’ defensive setup. His versatility and attacking prowess from the left-back position have been evident in recent performances, making this injury even more concerning for Arsenal fans.

Although early indications point to a calf or ankle problem, both Arsenal and Italy will await further tests to determine the full extent of the injury.

In what was meant to be a routine international for Calafiori, Arsenal now face the prospect of being without another key defender in the coming weeks.

As Italy celebrated a historic win in Paris, Arsenal’s focus will shift to ensuring that their summer signing is not sidelined for an extended period, with the first North London derby of the season looming large on the horizon.