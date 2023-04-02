Arsenal star Ben White delivers brilliant response to why he didn’t watch Manchester City beat Liverpool

Ben White has insisted that he will not break the habit of a lifetime during Arsenal’s Premier League title battle.

The Gunners beat Leeds 4-1 on Saturday with the defender scoring against his old club, shortly after rivals Manchester City downed Liverpool by the same scoreline.

Following the match, White was asked by BBC Sport if he was allowed to watch the City game so close to Arsenal taking to the field.

But he simply replied: “I don’t watch football.”

The 25-year-old’s lack of interest in the game beyond his own career has largely served to increase his hero status among the Arsenal fans.

And he even suggested it will benefit his title push as he enters the most high-pressure period of his career to date.

White continued: “There's a lot of noise going on outside, and everyone is just keeping it very quiet and just getting on with what we are doing.

“I don't really know what's right or wrong, I have never been in this position before. So we are just keeping quiet, heads down and working hard.”