Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is ‘best English goalkeeper’, says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been hailed as England’s best goalkeeper by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers’ side were beaten 2-0 by the Gunners in Sunday’s Premier League meeting at the Emirates, Ramsdale keeping a clean sheet and earning particular praise for one first-half save from Foxes midfielder Harvey Barnes.

There were question marks over Arsenal’s move to sign Ramsdale last summer, the ‘keeper having suffered back-to-back relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

However, the 23-year-old has put those doubts to bed with a series of superb displays and with Gareth Southgate preparing to name his England squad for this month’s international break, there is a feeling he could even challenge Jordan Pickford for the Three Lions’ No1 jersey ahead of the World Cup.

“For me he’s the best English keeper at the moment. I think he’s top,” said Rodgers.

“His progression since he came to Arsenal, he’s playing for a huge club, different expectation with how to play football, I think he’s dealt with that really well.

“It looks like he’s come into the club here, he’s playing now with a calmness. We saw him earlier this season and he was jumping about, but now he’s got a really nice calmness to his game.

“He plays well with his feet, he makes saves, his save from Barnes looked in all the way, that was a great save and it kept Arsenal in front.”