Arsenal, Spurs maintain CL chase; survival boost for Everton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Everton
    Everton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Heung-Min Son
    Heung-Min Son
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LONDON (AP) — As you were in the pursuit of Champions League qualification. At the other end of the Premier League, though, the relegation scrap just got even tighter.

Arsenal remained in fourth place after Gabriel's header secured a 2-1 win at West Ham to stay two points ahead of Tottenham after its north London rival beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday through Son Heung-min's double.

Chelsea looks well placed to qualify for the Champions League despite now being only three points ahead of Arsenal with four games remaining after losing 1-0 at Everton.

It's a result — secured by Richarlison — that gives Everton renewed hope of avoiding relegation after a 68-year stay in the top division.

Everton moved two points from safety with five matches to go and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley, which are just above the drop zone.

FLARE THROWN

Richarlison’s four goals in his last five league matches is as many as he scored in his first 21 games of the season.

The latest came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

But Richarlison could face Football Association action after picking up a lit blue flare during his goal celebrations and throwing it back into the stand.

Everton relied on Jordan Pickford’s saves to preserve the win — denying Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Thiago Silva.

“We’re still in a massive scrap,” captain Seamus Coleman said. "We’ve got to keep going and keep battling.”

Third-place Chelsea has only four points from its last four games.

“We struggle to play without big mistakes,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “And that is why we struggle to have results.”

SON DOUBLE

Son is now on a career-high 19 Premier League goals in a season, only three behind Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Before scoring against Leicester, Son also provided the opener in the 22nd minute by delivering a corner for the unmarked Harry Kane to head into the bottom corner to end a five-game goalless run.

It also was Tottenham’s first attempt on target in 221 minutes.

The hosts struggled for another sight of goal until the hour mark when they doubled their lead.

Cristian Romero was the architect as he produced a crunching tackle on Caglar Soyuncu on the halfway line which set Dejan Kulusevski free and the Swede raced clear and teed up Son, who found the bottom corner.

Son’s second came after he picked up the ball on the right, cut inside and curled a shot high into the net in the 79th minute from distance. The South Korea forward was denied a shot at a hat trick after being substituted by manager Antonio Conte

“We are talking about a great player, fantastic player," Conte said. "But it’s important at the end of the season to celebrate a big achievement with the team. Otherwise it remains only a personal success to score these types of goals.”

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a stoppage-time consolation for Leicester, which is 11th in the standings and focused on its Europa Conference League semifinal against Roma on Thursday after drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

DEFENDERS' HEADERS

Like Leicester, seventh-place West Ham's focus is on Europe and its second-leg game in the Europa League semifinals against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Arsenal still found it hard going before Bukayo Saka's corner was headed in by Rob Holding in the 38th minute for his first-ever Premier League goal since making his debut in 2016.

The lead lasted seven minutes as Jarrod Bowen leveled from close range before the break. But Arsenal went in front again nine minutes into the second half when Gabriel Martinelli crossed to an unmarked Gabriel for a diving header that beat former Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski at the far post.

After three straight losses, Arsenal has now won three in a row.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MATCHDAY: Man United hosts Brentford; Betis visits Getafe

    A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND Manchester United hosts Brentford in the Premier League with a top-four finish and Champions League qualification already appearing beyond interim manager Ralf Rangnick with three games remaining for the sixth-place team. United could even have to start under new manager Erik ten Hag in the Europa Conference League next season. Brentford's priority was just staying in the Premier League and survival looks tantalizingly close to bei

  • Leafs hope to finally flip playoff script against battle-tested, back-to-back champs

    TORONTO — The message from the Maple Leafs — and to themselves — has been consistent all season. Head down, one foot in front of the other, don't look too far ahead. Learn from a painful past, but don't dwell too long on the rear-view mirror's ugly reality. Under the intense, never-ending spotlight of hockey's biggest market, and coupled with what could be a crushing weight of playoff baggage, it was the only way forward for a roster pockmarked by recent failures. As players set individual caree

  • Odell Beckham Jr. apologizes after tweeting false Deebo Samuel-to-the-Patriots rumor

    "NFL insider Odell Beckham Jr." didn't work out too well.

  • Patriots surprisingly draft record-breaking quarterback Bailey Zappe in fourth round

    Bailey Zappe is coming off a record-breaking season at Western Kentucky.

  • Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo ejected from another game after more bad calls

    Charlie Montoyo has already been ejected from two games this season.

  • McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins 5-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five strides. That's all it took for Connor McDavid to race by two Pittsburgh Penguins and deliver a magnificent goal in what is becoming another masterpiece of a season for the Edmonton star. A fourth scoring title is in the offing for McDavid. Perhaps a deep playoff run for the surging Oilers too. The postseason is far murkier for the player McDavid replaced as the face of the NHL. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are reeling, the latest setback a 5-1 loss to McDavid and Edmont

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad