Arsenal re-sign Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

London: Arsenal signed Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos on a second straight season-long loan from Real Madrid on Friday.

Ceballos played 37 games for Arsenal last season and gradually became an integral part of Mikel Arteta's team, helping them win the FA Cup.

"I love Dani's passion and commitment and he's a highly skilful player," Arteta said. "We're all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off."

Arsenal start the new Premier League season with a match away to Fulham on Sept. 12.

