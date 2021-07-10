Arsenal sign Nuno Tavares: Gunners complete £8.5m signing of Benfica left-back

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have completed the signing of Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares in a deal that could eventually be worth £8.5million.

The Gunners announced on Saturday morning that Tavares has signed a long-term contract with the club.

Tavares will join up with his new team-mates in the coming days after he has travelled from Portugal and completed the current isolation regulations for international arrivals into the UK. He will wear the No20 shirt.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “We welcome Nuno to the club. He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch.

“We look forward to Nuno’s arrival soon, his integration into the Arsenal family and playing in front of our fantastic supporters.”

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “Nuno is a talented young player who was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Nuno Tavares 👋 pic.twitter.com/379qyLXrxG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2021

“He will provide strong back-up in the left-back position. We look forward to him growing and developing with us and becming an important member of the first-team squad.”

