Arsenal show their Premier League title credentials in fightback against Chelsea

Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring Arsenal's late equaliser - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

“A knife between our teeth,” was how Mikel Arteta characterised Arsenal’s intense pursuit of the game from two goals down with the kind of comeback that all Premier League title contenders need to execute a few times a season in order to be taken seriously.

Stamford Bridge fell into a quiet dread as the final moments unfolded with the game level and no question that Arteta’s players fancied their chances of a third goal. Where had this come from? The least you could say was that Arsenal had never given up on it and when Declan Rice was presented with half a chance to change the game, he took it.

“I really liked going into the dressing room and it’s really quiet, after drawing 2-2 with Chelsea and coming back from 2-0 down,” Arteta said, “because I know that they wanted more. That’s the positive.” He said that he never doubted his side’s durability, even when the second Chelsea goal from Mykhailo Mudryk had dropped over the head of David Raya three minutes into the second half and it looked like Mauricio Pochettino was getting all the breaks.

Up to that point, this was shaping up to be the definitive game – and the definitive win - of the Pochettino Chelsea regime thus far, and there were still moments that will give him some cause for optimism. Yet in the end his side looked just as brittle as one might expect of this young, hastily-assembled squad that foundered on a Robert Sanchez mistake and seemed to introduce that element of doubt.

Pochettino would later admit that it only takes a small set-back to rock the confidence of a young team. He had made some bold changes, especially in the aftermath of the Rice goal, as the game wound down and Leandro Trossard’s equaliser came soon after. He conceded that mistakes were simply part of football although his team needed to “manage games” when they could. “You need to know when to play,” Pochettino said, “and when to take risks.”

Declan Rice cajoles his team-mate after scoring Arsenal's first - Getty Images /Marc Atkins

The first hour had been a template for how the Pochettino effect might work on these young Chelsea players. They were intense in their approach if not dominant in possession and the good fortune fell their way - first with a Var review for a dubious handball penalty against William Saliba. A strange decision that might yet feature on one of Howard Webb’s sombre Var analysis shows.

Story continues

The penalty was scored by Cole Palmer in whom Pochettino placed a great deal of faith as a proto centre-forward playing just ahead of Conor Gallagher, captain for the day, in a much more advanced position. Palmer had to wrestle the ball from Raheem Sterling to take the penalty. There is much promise in this slight, elegant attacking player. Palmer certainly looked more composed than Nicolas Jackson did in his second half substitute’s performance.

While Chelsea’s changes seemed to contribute to their uncertainty, Arsenal’s felt different. Eddie Nketiah, as well as Trossard, gave another edge to the side. It was Bukayo Saka’s cross for Trossard’s goal. The England winger had spent much of the game trying to get away from Marc Cucurella, instructed to stop Arsenal’s No 7 at all costs.

“The way the team reacted to the second goal is phenomenal,” Arteta said, “from the players on the pitch and the players on the bench thinking ‘How the hell am I going to change this game?’ I loved that.”

Arteta had been booked by Chris Kavanagh for his response to the Var review that saw Saliba penalised for what was judged to be handball. No surprise there, because the Arsenal manager gets a lot of bookings, but he might have had a point on this one. Mudryk had seemed to head the ball onto the Arsenal defender’s hand from close range.

The ball hit William Saliba's arm which led to a penalty for Chelsea - Getty Images/Michael Regan

As to why Saliba’s hand was in that position, Arteta was unequivocal. “The law is clear as well in where the ball has to be in relation to the action. It’s very close and it’s impossible to jump without lifting your hands. Mechanically it’s impossible.”

Chelsea had less of the ball but much more of the hustle in the first half. Palmer scored the penalty, having been fortunate only to be booked for a bad foul on Gabriel Jesus after just eight minutes. Mudryk’s goal looked like a cross, judging from the glance up from the Ukrainian which seemed to take in Sterling at the back post. If indeed he intended that drifting left foot shot from the left to flatten out and drop over Raya into his far corner – then it was a moment of inspiration.

Three goals in five games for club and country for Mudryk. This was one arguably his best day for Chelsea so far with an energetic, foraging performance. Later he would nick a pass from Raya who recovered to save from the winger.

Arsenal’s break came on 77 minutes when Sanchez misjudged a pass-out from the back. It was a tough finish but Rice was up to it – a right foot shot curling inside to out and past Sanchez just inside his right post. Trossard plundered the second when Malo Gusto just seemed unaware of where the Arsenal substitute had gone.