Arsenal show hallmark of champions as Kai Havertz sends them top - despite still playing in second gear

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal went top of the Premier League after a performance against Brentford that encapsulated their season.

There were all the hallmarks of every Arsenal game we've seen so far: the Gunners weren’t at their best, there were some shaky moments from their goalkeeper and, of course, VAR drama.

The only surprise was the hero, with Kai Havertz coming off the bench to score the only goal of the game in the 89th minute.

It was a priceless goal for the Gunners as it sent them top of the League following Liverpool and Manchester City’s draw earlier in the day.

For so long, it looked like Arsenal had blown the chance to leapfrog their rivals - but they dug deep to get the job done. That has been the story of the Gunners' season: finding a way to win when they aren’t at their best.

Kai Havertz scores a 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 goal that may take Arsenal top of the Premier League 💥 pic.twitter.com/3oAP7L72ki — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2023

At this point last season, Arsenal were flying and playing some of their best football ever under Mikel Arteta.

This time around, they aren’t setting the word alight but they are playing with the kind of grit and determination that champions do.

Manchester City routinely take time to hit top gear and Arsenal, like Pep Guardiola’s sides, now feel like a racehorse who will sprint for the finish when April and May comes around.

This was a performance of substance, not style, from Arsenal.

They could have been 1-0 down early on as Aaron Ramsdale, who was handed a first League start since September 3 in the absence of David Raya, was almost caught out playing out from the back.

Declan Rice came to his rescue, clearing an effort off the line, and it typified another colossal display from the midfielder. That £105million looks better value for money every week.

Ramsdale had another shaky moment in the first-half when he threw the ball straight into the ground, but he and Arsenal survived.

It quickly felt like a game someone would win 1-0 and, when Leandro Trossard’s header was ruled out for offside by VAR before the break, Arteta must have been shaking his head.

Arsenal struggled to create after that, until right at the death when Bukayo Saka produced a moment of real quality. The winger swung in an excellent cross and Havertz was there to head home at the back-post.

After a difficult start to life in north London, perhaps this is the moment the German needs for lift-off? Arsenal haven’t had that themselves yet this season and that should worry their title rivals.

A third of the season has gone and the Gunners are top, despite being in second gear.