Arsenal set to sign Porto star Fabio Vieira with club in advanced talks over initial £30m transfer

Arsenal are working on finalising a deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Vieira has a release clause of around £42million, but the Gunners are looking to bring him in for less than that.

Reports in Portugal have the fee at around £30m upfront, with further add-ons in the region of £4m meaning it could rise in the future.

Still only 22, Vieira comes with a growing reputation from Portugal and he has been linked with Tottenham and Manchester United this summer.

He has starred for Portugal at youth level and last year was voted the best player at the European Under-21 Championship.

Vieira was a regular for Porto last season and finished the campaign with seven goals to his name.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their squad this summer after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Champions League last season, with Tottenham pipping them to the final spot.