Arsenal Set Aggressive Transfer Stance for €70M-Rated Man Utd, PSG-Linked Ace

Paris Saint-Germain have been inconsistent with their goal-scoring as of late, and over the past few months, the capital club has been linked to various strikers. There’s another name in the rumor mill and it’s another player who has played in Italy.

The Ligue 1 side have been linked to a couple of strikers such as Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyökeres. With the future of Randal Kolo Muani in doubt, at some point, PSG will pursue a No. 9 that suits manager Luis Enrique.

Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović is the latest name linked to PSG, but the French giants face plenty of competition for the Serbian.

Arsenal make an aggressive stance in the transfer race for Dušan Vlahović

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

CaughtOffside reported on Friday, citing sources, that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears to be in the market for a new striker and is set to make a move for €70 million-rated Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

The report reveals that the Spaniard believes the Serbian striker would be a perfect fit for his team’s current playing style.

Despite intense interest in the Juventus standout, CaughtOffside concludes that the Gunners may not have it their way in January because PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City are all keeping an eye on Vlahović’s situation.