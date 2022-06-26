Arsenal seal £45m Gabriel Jesus transfer to reunite Mikel Arteta with striker - Getty Images

Arsenal are expected to announce the £45 million signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, possibly as early as Monday, after agreeing personal terms with the Brazilian over a five-year deal.

It marks a reunion for Jesus with his former City coach Mikel Arteta, who had made him his main striker target of the close season.

The agreement, and incoming money, also now enable City to officially complete the signing of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips this week, after agreeing a transfer fee of a basic £42 million with Leeds last week.

Having invested £51 million in signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, City needed to raise money to finance the signing of Phillips - a situation that led to Jesus becoming available.

Arsenal completed negotiations with City after agreeing a basic £45 million fee, with incentive clauses possibly adding as much as £10 million to his cost.

A medical and contractual formalities are still to be completed but the last major stumbling block - personal terms - were agreed on Sunday, according to sources.

Jesus has a phenomenal list of honours behind him, including four Premier League titles, despite still only being 25, along with 56 caps for Brazil.

And he leaves City just five goals short of the century mark from his six seasons with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Last season saw Jesus operate effectively in a wide position for City, a role he has fulfilled for his national team, and his versatility will appeal to Arteta.

That change in role also saw Jesus contribute 12 assists, to go with 13 goals, in all competitions for City last season. His familiarity with the high-pressing style of play that is favoured by Guardiola, and his protege Arteta, was another factor in his signing.

More importantly, his arrival solves a lack of depth up front for the Gunners, following the departure of high-profile forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to Barcelona in January, and Alexandre Lacazette, who will sign for Lyon next month.

Jesus continues a productive window to date for Arsenal, who are keen to return to contest a top-four finish next season, with teenage Brazilian winger Marquinhos already added to their attacking corps in a move from São Paulo.

Midfielder Fabio Vieira has joined from Porto, for around £35 million, while Arsenal remain one of the leading contenders in the pursuit of Leeds winger Raphinha.