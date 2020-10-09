Arsenal to screen Man City fixture to over 300 fans at the Emirates Stadium

Limited numbers of fans will return to watch Arsenal on screens (West Ham United FC via Getty Ima)

Limited numbers of Arsenal fans will be allowed to return to the Emirates Stadium to watch a match - on screens, when the Gunners are away from home.

With football supporters currently still barred from heading to matches, even under social distancing measures, clubs are seeking different methods of generating matchday revenue.

Arsenal are offering hospitality packages to watch their game away to Manchester City on Saturday, 17 October, with a total of 368 people allowed into the Emirates.

The packages on offer range from £49 per person to a six-person booth with private host for £1,074.

There will be plenty of rules in place for those who attend, including no singing or loud cheering, and no physical interaction with supporters outside their own attending party.

In addition, coronavirus protocols will be in place including temperature checks and masks needing to be worn unless seated for the match viewing.

Clubs have been instructed that match screenings “must not have sight of the pitch”, which seemingly applies despite Arsenal playing away from home that day.

The Gunners’ last match in front of supporters was on 7 March, when they beat West Ham 1-0 with just over 60,000 in attendance.

Pressure has been growing on the government to reconsider allowing fans back inside open-air football stadiums, given indoor culture setting such as the Royal Albert Hall are now allowed reduced capacity attendances.

Arsenal have started the 2020/21 Premier League season with three wins and one defeat.

